People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, Fla. –Everyone deserves a healthy smile, and for Dr. Roger Phanord of Phanord & Associates, P.A., borders are no barrier. Recently,...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Washington Post opinion editor Karen Attiah posted on her Substack, The Golden Hour, that she was fired last week by The Washington...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Stacy Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Bill Cosby said his widely criticized admonition that young Black men should “pull their pants up” was less about fashion...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

People in the News

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Schottenheimer gets first win as head coach in overtime thriller

By Jamal Baker
NDG Contributing Writer

The Dallas Cowboys edged out the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

A combination of kicker Brandon Aubrey’s otherworldly leg, quarterback Dak Prescott’s poise under pressure and Dallas’ defensive line collectively stopping the run allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to get his first win as a head coach in the NFL.

 

(DWG Studio)

“Told [Schottenheimer] how much we all appreciate him, told him that game was the epitome of him and his coaching style, just the resiliency he has and the way that he carries himself, the way he coaches, the standard is the standard,” Prescott said.

“At the end of the day, that’s winning and that’s what this game was. He deserved that first win, a tough one to get and a very fun one to get. I know he’ll never forget it. I won’t forget it and I’m sure every guy in that locker room won’t forget this one.”

Aubrey nailed a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation to tie the score 37-37 and drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to end the game.

“I just talk to myself, go through some breathing exercises and just remind myself that I’m made for this moment, that I believe I’m the best kicker in the league,” Aubrey said. “There’s no better spot to be and it’s an opportunity, so go have fun.”

Prescott had a phenomenal day through the air and showed why he is a captain on this football team—completing 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He also showcased his mobility on a crucial 14-yard scramble in overtime to setup Aubrey’s game-winning field goal.

“I told you I can run. Rehab went well man. I think it’s from the way that I rehabbed,” Prescott said. “Last year not running took a toll and honestly why I got hurt. I wasn’t running and then in one game, I decided to start running, and my body wasn’t ready for it. That’s where that injury came from.

“From this whole offseason recovery process, it was about getting back to who I am, my game, and understanding how much my legs are a part of my game. In a moment like that being able to bring them out and use them to seal the win was awesome. I feel great, I feel healthy and just thank God that I am.”

Although the Cowboys walked away with a victory, there are still critical areas where they can improve—particularly the defensive secondary.

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in what looked like a vintage performance from the former Super Bowl champion.

“That was not the standard. I think there’s a lot of things we can clean up. I think that’s what I’m excited about is that this is not a multiple week thing. This is something that we think we can correct.” Schottenheimer said.

“I felt like it was a lot of different pieces, a lot of different parts that did those. It wasn’t one person, it wasn’t one type of coverage. When you’re going to be multiple the way that we are, we have to communicate better. I didn’t’ think our communication was to the standard that it needs to be… there’s a lot of things to tighten up any time you give up seven explosive passes.”

The Cowboys know that if they want to make a deep postseason run, tightening up their secondary and maintaining consistent execution will be key moving forward.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025