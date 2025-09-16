Schottenheimer gets first win as head coach in overtime thriller

By Jamal Baker

NDG Contributing Writer

The Dallas Cowboys edged out the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium.

A combination of kicker Brandon Aubrey’s otherworldly leg, quarterback Dak Prescott’s poise under pressure and Dallas’ defensive line collectively stopping the run allowed head coach Brian Schottenheimer to get his first win as a head coach in the NFL.

“Told [Schottenheimer] how much we all appreciate him, told him that game was the epitome of him and his coaching style, just the resiliency he has and the way that he carries himself, the way he coaches, the standard is the standard,” Prescott said.

“At the end of the day, that’s winning and that’s what this game was. He deserved that first win, a tough one to get and a very fun one to get. I know he’ll never forget it. I won’t forget it and I’m sure every guy in that locker room won’t forget this one.”

Aubrey nailed a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation to tie the score 37-37 and drilled a 46-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to end the game.

“I just talk to myself, go through some breathing exercises and just remind myself that I’m made for this moment, that I believe I’m the best kicker in the league,” Aubrey said. “There’s no better spot to be and it’s an opportunity, so go have fun.”

Prescott had a phenomenal day through the air and showed why he is a captain on this football team—completing 38 of 52 passes for 361 yards and two touchdowns. He also showcased his mobility on a crucial 14-yard scramble in overtime to setup Aubrey’s game-winning field goal.

“I told you I can run. Rehab went well man. I think it’s from the way that I rehabbed,” Prescott said. “Last year not running took a toll and honestly why I got hurt. I wasn’t running and then in one game, I decided to start running, and my body wasn’t ready for it. That’s where that injury came from.

“From this whole offseason recovery process, it was about getting back to who I am, my game, and understanding how much my legs are a part of my game. In a moment like that being able to bring them out and use them to seal the win was awesome. I feel great, I feel healthy and just thank God that I am.”

Although the Cowboys walked away with a victory, there are still critical areas where they can improve—particularly the defensive secondary.

Giants quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns in what looked like a vintage performance from the former Super Bowl champion.

“That was not the standard. I think there’s a lot of things we can clean up. I think that’s what I’m excited about is that this is not a multiple week thing. This is something that we think we can correct.” Schottenheimer said.

“I felt like it was a lot of different pieces, a lot of different parts that did those. It wasn’t one person, it wasn’t one type of coverage. When you’re going to be multiple the way that we are, we have to communicate better. I didn’t’ think our communication was to the standard that it needs to be… there’s a lot of things to tighten up any time you give up seven explosive passes.”

The Cowboys know that if they want to make a deep postseason run, tightening up their secondary and maintaining consistent execution will be key moving forward.