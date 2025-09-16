SPCA Pet of the Week – Puma

Meet Puma, the terrier mix with the kind of charm that will steal your heart in seconds! At 3 years old and 54 pounds, Puma is the perfect balance of playful energy and gentle affection.

With his shiny black coat, little white toes, and those incredible bat-wing ears, he’s as handsome as they come—and just wait until you see his signature head tilt. It’s the cutest thing ever, guaranteed to make you laugh every single time.

Puma is more than just good looks, though. He’s loving, gentle, and full of joy. He adores people and thrives on affection, always ready to wag his tail, snuggle up close, or follow you around with that happy grin of his.

Playful by nature, Puma enjoys romps in the yard, squeaky toys, and any excuse to share a little fun with his favorite humans. But when the play is done, he’s perfectly content to settle in for some cozy downtime by your side.

Right now, Puma is looking for a very special foster-to-adopt family. What does that mean? It’s simple—you get to welcome Puma into your home now, start building that beautiful bond right away, and once he’s all set with his neuter surgery (taken care of by the rescue), you can make it official and adopt him forever. It’s the best of both worlds: love now, paperwork later!

Puma is waiting to meet his loving family at our Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212) any day of the week from 12 to 5 p.m. His adoption fee is just $75—a small price for a lifetime of head tilts, snuggles, and unconditional love. Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Puma has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his vaccines.

If you’ve been dreaming of a sweet, playful companion who will make every day brighter, Puma just might be your perfect match. Come meet him today! His bat ears and big heart are ready to win you over!