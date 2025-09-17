People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, Fla. –Everyone deserves a healthy smile, and for Dr. Roger Phanord of Phanord & Associates, P.A., borders are no barrier. Recently,...
By Lauren Burke Washington Post opinion editor Karen Attiah posted on her Substack, The Golden Hour, that she was fired last week by The Washington...
By Stacy Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Bill Cosby said his widely criticized admonition that young Black men should “pull their pants up” was less about fashion...
Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Congress should do a discharge petition on RFK, Jr.

By Dr. John E. Warren
Publisher, San Diego VOice & Viewpoint
Chairman, NNPA

If the House of Representatives can use the Discharge Petition as a legislative matter to bring the matter of the Epstein papers to the Floor of the House for a recorded vote, then certainly Congress should be able to introduce legislation calling for the removal of RFK, Jr. without the President’s permission, for the safety of the country.

As in the Epstein case, such a vote would require 218 signatures, meaning all the Democrats and some cross-over Republicans. This would force Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the matter before the full House for a vote.

Dr. John E. Warren (Courtesy photo)

It would put every member on record in terms of whether they will finally do their duty as elected representatives of the American people and not just the President, whose only allegiance appears, as we witness the destruction of the Centers for Disease Control ( CDC), where we are reminded of the more than 1.2 million deaths we suffered in this country under COVID-19.

We also know how effective the vaccines have been in saving lives.
If we, the people, can see the harm that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is doing, both here and abroad, surely the members of Congress can see the clear and present danger he has become to healthcare. Even the Kennedy family is calling for his resignation.

Again, it is our job as the Black Press and Trusted Messenger to keep the American people not only aware of our options, but to shine a spotlight on the failure of elected representatives to uphold their oath of office.

For every action taken by Donald Trump against the Constitution of the United States, there should be legislation introduced in the Congress by the Democrats calling for the use of the Discharge Petition to force every member to either sign it and bring the matters before the whole House for a vote, or their failure to do so, signaling support for Donald Trump’s agenda over their sworn oath of office as members of the Congress.

The voting people living in the congressional districts of those who don’t sign, should be looking for new people to replace the ones who chose Trump over the people who elected them to serve.

All of this while we still pray according to 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

If we are going to survive this attack from within on our Democracy and our way of life, let’s pray and act on our prayers.

