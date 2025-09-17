DART Silver Line to launch Saturday, Oct. 25, with major events, free rides

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) President & CEO Nadine Lee announced today the official Grand Opening of the Silver Line, the region’s most anticipated rail expansion in decades, will be Saturday, October 25, 2025. To commemorate the opening, riders, families, and community partners are invited to join in a day of festivities that showcase the future of mobility in North Texas.

The 26-mile Silver Line links Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton, Coppell, and Grapevine with DFW International Airport, transforming the way residents travel for work, school, and entertainment. With state-of-the-art Stadler trains, new stations, and seamless transfers, the Silver Line delivers convenience and opportunity to one of the fastest growing regions in the nation.

To mark the milestone, DART is offering free rides across the entire system all day on Saturday, October 25. In addition, the Silver Line will be free to ride from October 25 through November 8, giving everyone the chance to experience the service firsthand.

“The Silver Line opening is a realization of a promise kept to our riders and our region,” said Lee. “This state-of-the-art train will improve connections, create new access to jobs, and drive economic growth across North Texas, with a fitting theme to ‘Discover New Horizons.’ Most importantly, this line shows our riders that we heard them, and we delivered.”

The Silver Line opening date announcement was made at the conclusion of the third annual State of the Agency briefing from Lee today. The briefing included an update on agency priorities and progress from Lee and DART Board of Directors Chair Gary Slagel.

Slagel added, “The Silver Line is a major step forward in building a stronger, more connected region. It is an investment in both today’s riders and future generations. We are proud to open its doors and welcome the community aboard.”

The event also included a panel conversation on how transit ties to “Live, Work, and Play” in the North Texas region. Lee was joined by Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts and Inspire Dallas CEO Carlos F. Aguilar, in conversation with D Magazine Partners President Gillea Allison.

The Silver Line Grand Opening Celebration on October 25 will feature festivities at select stations, including live music, cultural performances, family programming, and recognition of the sponsors and partners who made the project possible. DART extends its deepest appreciation to its sponsors: Platinum Sponsor Stadler; Gold Sponsors WSP and Ardurra; Bronze Sponsors Cypress Waters – Billingsley and NTX Partners; and General Sponsors AECOM and Archer Western. Their support reflects a shared commitment to connecting communities and advancing North Texas into the future.

Event Details

• Saturday, October 25: Free rides on the entire DART System

• Saturday, October 25: Grand Opening festivities at 10 Silver Line stations with live music, family activities, and community programming. More details to come.

• October 25 through November 8: Complimentary Silver Line service

DART will release more information about all Silver Line celebratory events in the coming weeks.

Visit www.dart.org/SilverLine for more information.