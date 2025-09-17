(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, Fla. –Everyone deserves a healthy smile, and for Dr. Roger Phanord of Phanord & Associates, P.A., borders are no barrier.

Recently, he along with a group of dental students traveled to Las Matas de Farfan in the Dominican Republic to provide dental care and education to underserved residents, continuing a decade-long tradition of service

This missionary trip is not new for Dr. Roger, who has been traveling for more than a decade to Las Matas de Farfan, a city in the western side of the Dominican Republic, to provide screenings, cleanings, and more to those with limited access to dental services.

In previous years, Dr. Phanord was accompanied by his twin sons, Drs. Kevin and Kyle Phanord, highlighting the family’s deep commitment to changing lives one smile at a time.

“Dental care is often overlooked in developing countries, or people may not understand its purpose,” said Dr. Roger.“It’s an honor to serve families with limited access to dental services and help improve their oral health while raising awareness of its importance.”

Phanord & Associates, P.A. is a leading black-owned family dental practice that has been serving the community for over 30 years. The leading dental practitioner, Dr. Roger Phanord, is a University of Florida College of Dentistry doctoral graduate. In recent years, the addition of the twin sons, Drs. Kyle and Kevin Phanord, to the dental team, have brought a new level of energy and expertise to the practice.

With multilingual staff fluent in Spanish, Creole, and French, they strive to meet and exceed all dental needs.

To connect with Drs. Kevin and Kyle Phanord, be sure to follow them on their TikTok @DentistDuo. In addition, to stay connected with news and information about their dental practice, follow Phanord & Associates, P.A. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Phanorddental.