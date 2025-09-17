Federal cuts strip $350 million from HBCUs and minority-serving institutions

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Senior National

Correspondent

The U.S. Department of Education has announced the cancellation of $350 million in federal grants that had been designated for historically Black colleges and universities and other minority-serving institutions.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated that the department will “no longer award Minority-Serving Institution grants that discriminate by restricting eligibility to institutions that meet government-mandated racial quotas.” She added that the administration intends to redirect the money toward programs “that advance Administration priorities.”

The funding has supported initiatives including laboratory equipment purchases, classroom improvements, student tutoring services, and endowment growth. The cuts immediately drew criticism from leaders of colleges and universities who said the loss would harm students and damage institutions that depend on the resources.

“Without this funding, students will lose the critical support they need to succeed in the classroom, complete their degrees on time, and achieve social mobility for themselves and their families,” said Mildred García, chancellor of the California State University system.

“These funds strengthen entire campuses, creating opportunities and resources that benefit all students, especially those pursuing STEM fields, as well as enhancing the communities where these colleges and universities are located,” said David Mendez, interim CEO of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

University of Hawaiʻi president Wendy Hensel added that the cuts will affect “all of our students, the programs that support them, and the dedicated staff who carry out this work.” The department’s announcement follows a lawsuit filed in June by the state of Tennessee and Students for Fair Admissions, which argued the programs were discriminatory because of enrollment eligibility requirements. In July, the Department of Justice said it would not defend the grants, with Solicitor General D. John Sauer writing that they violated the constitutional right to equal protection.

According to HBCU Buzz, the decision has sent shockwaves across campuses, with advocates warning that programs supporting mentorship, STEM pipelines, and scholarships are at risk.

Lawmakers, including Senator Patty Murray, have said the Education Department acted unilaterally without consulting Congress. The debate over funding arrives as HBCUs continue to face historic underfunding. CNN fact-checkers reported that while the Biden-Harris administration had directed $16 billion to HBCUs from 2021 to 2024.

Trump previously proposed more than $100 million in cuts to HBCU programs during his term, despite later claiming he had been uniquely responsible for funding the schools. The Education Department confirmed that roughly $132 million in mandatory congressional allocations for fiscal 2025 will still be distributed, though officials said they are continuing to review the legal questions surrounding those funds.