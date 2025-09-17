People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, Fla. –Everyone deserves a healthy smile, and for Dr. Roger Phanord of Phanord & Associates, P.A., borders are no barrier. Recently,...
By Lauren Burke Washington Post opinion editor Karen Attiah posted on her Substack, The Golden Hour, that she was fired last week by The Washington...
By Stacy Brown NNPA Senior National Correspondent Bill Cosby said his widely criticized admonition that young Black men should “pull their pants up” was less about fashion...
Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Three Dallas College administrators selected for prestigious leadership academy

Dallas College is proud to announce that three of its leaders have been selected for the seventh cohort of the Hispanic Association of College and Universities (HACU) Leadership Academy. Dr. Maria Boccalandro, Dr. Susana Pérez and Gabriella Zúñiga-Jairala will participate in the fellowship that strives to advance the careers of leaders in a wide range of higher education institutions.

Boccalandro is dean of special academic programs at Dallas College, where she leads initiatives to promote academic excellence, innovation, undergraduate research and community engagement. She oversees interdisciplinary academic programs that align with community and workforce needs. Boccalandro obtained her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Universidad Simón Bolívar and has more than 30 years’ experience in education. She joined Dallas College in 2011 as the sustainability coordinator at Mountain View Campus and later served as sustainability director at Cedar Valley Campus for eight years.

“Participating in HACU’s Leadership Academy is a transformative opportunity that will deepen my leadership capacity and expand my network of visionary educators,” said Boccalandro. “This experience will empower me to better serve our diverse student population and improve quality of life for the communities we serve.”

 

(Left to Right) Dr. Maria Boccalandro, Dr. Susana Pérez and Gabriella Zúñiga-Jairala. (Dallas College)

An alumna of Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, Pérez worked for Dallas College throughout her undergraduate education, later serving in roles at the Administrative Office and Mountain View Campus after earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. She left Dallas College for about 15 years to pursue other opportunities in her field and returned three years ago as campus administrator for Mountain View. In that role, she works alongside the campus president to foster a strong culture and ensure seamless operations for students, faculty, staff and community partners. Perez holds a master’s degree from Amberton University and a doctorate in education from Southern Methodist University.

“Participation in HACU’s Leadership Academy will allow me to expand my leadership capacity, strengthen networks with higher education leaders across the nation and bring back strategies that will directly benefit Dallas College students and our community,” said Pérez.

Zúñiga-Jairala worked for Dallas College as a program manager for six years after obtaining her undergraduate degree. After pursuing other opportunities and completing a Master of Business Administration from University of Essex, she returned to Dallas College in 2023 as managing director, workforce development. In that role, she leads efforts to strengthen the connection between Dallas College and the community by fostering partnerships, advocating for community needs and ensuring access to resources and educational opportunities. She collaborates with external partners to address barriers, while connecting them to enrollment pathways, support services and workforce programs. Zúñiga-Jairala is pursuing a doctorate in education at Southern Methodist University.

“As a HACU fellow, I look forward to learning strategies that will allow me to further elevate Dallas College’s visibility, responsiveness and ability to create transformative educational experiences for all students,” Zúñiga-Jairala said.

HACU Leadership Academy faculty consists of current and former presidents, chancellors and senior administrators who bring over 100 years of combined experience in serving in various higher education sectors. During the yearlong program, fellows participate in a range of development activities to prepare them for leadership roles. The first seminar is scheduled for November 2025, in conjunction with HACU’s 39th annual conference in Aurora, Colorado. The second will be in Washington, D.C., April 2026 during HACU’s National Capitol Forum. The third seminar will be held at an international location yet to be determined.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
