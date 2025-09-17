Three Dallas College administrators selected for prestigious leadership academy

Dallas College is proud to announce that three of its leaders have been selected for the seventh cohort of the Hispanic Association of College and Universities (HACU) Leadership Academy. Dr. Maria Boccalandro, Dr. Susana Pérez and Gabriella Zúñiga-Jairala will participate in the fellowship that strives to advance the careers of leaders in a wide range of higher education institutions.

Boccalandro is dean of special academic programs at Dallas College, where she leads initiatives to promote academic excellence, innovation, undergraduate research and community engagement. She oversees interdisciplinary academic programs that align with community and workforce needs. Boccalandro obtained her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from Universidad Simón Bolívar and has more than 30 years’ experience in education. She joined Dallas College in 2011 as the sustainability coordinator at Mountain View Campus and later served as sustainability director at Cedar Valley Campus for eight years.

“Participating in HACU’s Leadership Academy is a transformative opportunity that will deepen my leadership capacity and expand my network of visionary educators,” said Boccalandro. “This experience will empower me to better serve our diverse student population and improve quality of life for the communities we serve.”

An alumna of Dallas College Brookhaven Campus, Pérez worked for Dallas College throughout her undergraduate education, later serving in roles at the Administrative Office and Mountain View Campus after earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. She left Dallas College for about 15 years to pursue other opportunities in her field and returned three years ago as campus administrator for Mountain View. In that role, she works alongside the campus president to foster a strong culture and ensure seamless operations for students, faculty, staff and community partners. Perez holds a master’s degree from Amberton University and a doctorate in education from Southern Methodist University.

“Participation in HACU’s Leadership Academy will allow me to expand my leadership capacity, strengthen networks with higher education leaders across the nation and bring back strategies that will directly benefit Dallas College students and our community,” said Pérez.

Zúñiga-Jairala worked for Dallas College as a program manager for six years after obtaining her undergraduate degree. After pursuing other opportunities and completing a Master of Business Administration from University of Essex, she returned to Dallas College in 2023 as managing director, workforce development. In that role, she leads efforts to strengthen the connection between Dallas College and the community by fostering partnerships, advocating for community needs and ensuring access to resources and educational opportunities. She collaborates with external partners to address barriers, while connecting them to enrollment pathways, support services and workforce programs. Zúñiga-Jairala is pursuing a doctorate in education at Southern Methodist University.

“As a HACU fellow, I look forward to learning strategies that will allow me to further elevate Dallas College’s visibility, responsiveness and ability to create transformative educational experiences for all students,” Zúñiga-Jairala said.

HACU Leadership Academy faculty consists of current and former presidents, chancellors and senior administrators who bring over 100 years of combined experience in serving in various higher education sectors. During the yearlong program, fellows participate in a range of development activities to prepare them for leadership roles. The first seminar is scheduled for November 2025, in conjunction with HACU’s 39th annual conference in Aurora, Colorado. The second will be in Washington, D.C., April 2026 during HACU’s National Capitol Forum. The third seminar will be held at an international location yet to be determined.