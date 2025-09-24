Collin College recognized as a Certified Toyota T-TEN Program School

Collin College proudly announces that it has fulfilled all requirements for the certified Toyota and Lexus Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN) program. In July, a celebration was hosted at the Collin College Technical Campus to honor the achievement.

Toyota representatives, students, alumni, faculty, and staff were in attendance to commemorate the milestone.

“Achieving full compliance for the Toyota and Lexus T-TEN program is a pivotal milestone,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “We consider it a privilege to continue growing our partnership with Toyota Motor North America, Gulf States Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships, to offer more educational pathways in automotive, and to preserve local talent in Collin County. This is a testament to the vision of our Board of Trustees and the great work of our T-TEN faculty.”

The T-TEN program is an industry-leading automotive technician training program that develops manufacturer-certified technicians in automotive dealerships across the U.S. The T-TEN program requires schools to complete a two-year certification process under Toyota’s guidance and leadership. T-TEN allows students to earn technician training certificationsfrom the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), Toyota, and Lexus, and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees in Automotive Technology – Toyota T-TEN Track at Collin College.

“Toyota’s partnership with Collin College started as a minor partner, and the faculty at Collin College have demonstrated success in building relationships with the local Toyota and Lexus dealerships, and thus employment for students,” said Kevin Roner, T-TEN department supervisor at Toyota Motor North America.

“Collin College has developed a high-value education pathway for automotive technicians in the metroplex. The public of Collin County will continually benefit through this partnership of education and industry; a partnership that results in both employment for students and having customer vehicles maintained and repaired to the highest quality by technicians here in the community,” Roner said.

The collaboration with Toyota Motor North America, Gulf States Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships, which began in 2020, has expanded extensively at Collin. The college also offers the Toyota Collision Repair and Refinishing Elite Training program, where students can earn an Enhanced Skills Certificate from the college and be certified to work in authorized Toyota and Lexus collision centers.

“The Toyota T-TEN and Collin College Collision Repair and Refinishing Elite Training programs demonstrate the college’s commitment to partnering with manufacturing industries and creating more opportunities for students to excel,” said Dr. Bill King, executive vice president of Collin College. “We’re honored to be celebrating this T-TEN certification award with Toyota Motor North America, Gulf States Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships as another accomplishment for our students, institution, and the state of Texas.”

To learn more about the Toyota T-TEN program, visit www.collin.edu.