Collin College recognized as a Certified Toyota T-TEN Program School

Collin College proudly announces that it has fulfilled all requirements for the certified Toyota and Lexus Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN) program. In July, a celebration was hosted at the Collin College Technical Campus to honor the achievement.

Toyota representatives, students, alumni, faculty, and staff were in attendance to commemorate the milestone.

“Achieving full compliance for the Toyota and Lexus T-TEN program is a pivotal milestone,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “We consider it a privilege to continue growing our partnership with Toyota Motor North America, Gulf States Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships, to offer more educational pathways in automotive, and to preserve local talent in Collin County. This is a testament to the vision of our Board of Trustees and the great work of our T-TEN faculty.”

The T-TEN program is an industry-leading automotive technician training program that develops manufacturer-certified technicians in automotive dealerships across the U.S. The T-TEN program requires schools to complete a two-year certification process under Toyota’s guidance and leadership. T-TEN allows students to earn technician training certificationsfrom the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), Toyota, and Lexus, and Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degrees in Automotive Technology – Toyota T-TEN Track at Collin College.

 

(Collin College)

“Toyota’s partnership with Collin College started as a minor partner, and the faculty at Collin College have demonstrated success in building relationships with the local Toyota and Lexus dealerships, and thus employment for students,” said Kevin Roner, T-TEN department supervisor at Toyota Motor North America.

“Collin College has developed a high-value education pathway for automotive technicians in the metroplex. The public of Collin County will continually benefit through this partnership of education and industry; a partnership that results in both employment for students and having customer vehicles maintained and repaired to the highest quality by technicians here in the community,” Roner said.

The collaboration with Toyota Motor North America, Gulf States Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships, which began in 2020, has expanded extensively at Collin. The college also offers the Toyota Collision Repair and Refinishing Elite Training program, where students can earn an Enhanced Skills Certificate from the college and be certified to work in authorized Toyota and Lexus collision centers.

“The Toyota T-TEN and Collin College Collision Repair and Refinishing Elite Training programs demonstrate the college’s commitment to partnering with manufacturing industries and creating more opportunities for students to excel,” said Dr. Bill King, executive vice president of Collin College. “We’re honored to be celebrating this T-TEN certification award with Toyota Motor North America, Gulf States Toyota, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships as another accomplishment for our students, institution, and the state of Texas.”

To learn more about the Toyota T-TEN program, visit www.collin.edu.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
