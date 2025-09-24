People in the News NDG Staff - 0
Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Film Review: ‘The Lost Bus’ is a great find

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***1/2) It started with a spark, and no one knew how it would end. That’s how the deadliest fire in California history went down on November 18th, 2018, in Butte County, California.

A town named Paradise was destroyed, burned to the ground and 85 people died. This based-on-fact story got pulled out of the ashes. They say a faulty Pacific Gas & Electric tower ignited the first flames. Bone-dry terrain and strong winds led to fire, smoke and an inferno that threatened this Northern California community. Word was slow to get around that flames were marching across the hills and could pin locals in if they didn’t evacuate.

It’s an alarm that disrupted school bus driver Kevin McCay’s (Matthew McConaughey) already stressed-out day. His rebellious teen son (Levi McConaughey) is home sick from school and testy: “I wish you were dead!” His elderly mother (Kay McCabe McConaughey) can barely take care of herself. So, in a disaster, they’d be stranded. Also, Kevin’s divorced wife is harassing him over his parenting skills, his job is tenuous at best and his boss Ruby (Ashlie Atkinson), the school bus dispatcher, is ticked off that he’s missing scheduled maintenance appointments.

 

(Courtesy Torongto Film Festival via NNPA)

Then out of the blue the evacuation notices come, everyone’s terrified and people are in their cars trying to escape over crowded roads that look like parking lots. They bang on their horns, and nothing moves. That’s when the emergency request goes out for a bus driver to pick up 22 stranded kids and their elementary school teacher, Mary Ludwig (America Ferrera). The mission? Drive them to safety as the land burns around them and save their lives.

Meticulously, director Paul Greengrass (United 93) sets up the story, all the necessary special effects, places the characters in position and lights a blaze under it all.

A sustained chaos lasts for two hours and nine minutes. Incessant danger that’s ready to overpower an imperfect working-class dad who’s just trying to make ends meet.

That’s the goal of screenwriter Brad Ingelsby, co-screenwriter Greengrass and this fiery hectic tale. Establish the protagonist, make mother nature’s fury the enemy and let it play out based on the facts that were written in Lizzie Johnson’s book Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire.

The whole situation is even more haunting to watch now, after the early 2025 wildfires that destroyed parts of Southern California. That tragedy is barely off the news cycle, and this frightening film puts you in the center of what it must have been like to face those blazes. Like this might have been what homeowners felt as they ran for their lives and lost what they left behind.

Credit Greengrass, the producers and production designer David Crank for the canvas they created. Costume designer Mark Bridges for clothes that look lived in. Cinematographer extraordinaire Pal Ulvik Rokseth (22 July) for capturing the mayhem from afar and up-close. He and the special effects department blur the lines between what’s real and wizardry, like it’s a magic trick.

Sound effects make the fire roar like a bear on the attack. Add in James Newton Howard’s nerve-fraying musical score and it feels like you’re on a battleline in a war zone. So traumatizing at points, that viewers won’t realize how anxious they are until after the film, when they watch its movie trailer on a TV commercial and experience a PTSD effect.
There are some telltale flames that don’t look as real as they should. But because the editing is so tight (Peter Dudgeon, William Goldenberg, Paul Rubell), it’s just noticeable not a hindrance.

The only scenes that seem lax are the ones when the film slows down to dig into Kevin’s psyche. These moments become strained. Once the footage establishes him, his issues and reasons to want to succeed at something, there is no point in beating a dead horse.

McConaughey has made a fine career playing guy-next-door types. His persona is relatable, his accent and phrasing homey. Easy to root for this down-on-his-luck guy who’s being bullied by his ex-wife, boss and a treacherous fire. Ferrera’s understated but strong performance is the perfect balance to the not so educated Kevin character. When the duo brave smoke, heat and flames, you’re on their mission too.

Atkinson, as Ruby the increasingly concerned dispatcher, plays the character in the most realistic way. Superb, dramatic acting.

This is an adrenaline rush. Creepy in ways because so much seems real. Ways that will tweak audiences’ emotions.

They’ll be hooked in theaters. Even more engaged at home, when this film crosses over from cinemas to Apple TV+. From the comfort of their couches, they won’t notice the footage’s visual imperfections. They’ll be so riveted, there will be no bathroom breaks, trips to the fridge or answering of phones.

As one character puts it, “Every year the fires get bigger and they’re more of them.” It’s a scary thought. One that lingers. Just like the frayed nerves audiences will feel after the final credits roll. From a spark to a disaster. Wow.

For more information about the Toronto International Film Festival go to https://tiff.net/.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
