Making Montessori early education more accessible for the Black community

By Black Montessori

Education Fund

Do you hope to ignite your young child’s love of learning and lay the foundation for a fulfilling future? The Montessori approach offers a joyful, secure, and nurturing environment where young children can thrive.

At the Early Childhood level (ages 2 ½ – 6), children are encouraged to explore, collaborate, and take ownership of their learning. The Montessori Method fosters independence, confidence, critical thinking, and social-emotional growth.

Montessori: Born in the Margins, Not in Privilege

Over 110 years ago, Dr. Maria Montessori developed her revolutionary method in the slums of Italy, working with children who had been excluded from opportunity. Her vision was rooted in liberation and equity—not elitism.

Yet today, Montessori education in the U.S. is too often associated with whiteness, wealth, and exclusivity.

• Only 6% of Montessori students in the U.S. are Black.

• Fewer than 1 in 10 Montessori teachers identify as Black.

These disparities reflect systemic inequities and financial barriers that prevent Black children, families, and educators from accessing Montessori programs.

Reclaiming Montessori’s Justice-Centered Roots

The Black Montessori Education Fund (BMEF) is committed to removing these barriers. We provide funding, community, professional development, and networks of support for Black educators, families, and pioneers in Montessori. Dr. Montessori believed education was the pathway to peace—and that peace required justice. Montessori education cannot fulfill its mission without intentional diversity and inclusion. Representation matters—not only for equity, but for the quality and integrity of the Montessori experience itself.

Our Mission

BMEF envisions Montessori as a pathway to liberation for the Black diaspora in the U.S. and beyond. We are closing the opportunity gap by expanding access to high-quality, culturally responsive Montessori programs that affirm and uplift Black identity and experience. We are cultivating a pipeline of well-trained, well-supported Black Montessori educators, leaders, and advocates. Through this work, we nurture social, emotional, spiritual, and economic liberation—empowering individuals and strengthening communities through Montessori education.

Our Story

Founded by Dr. Ayize Sabater I in the wake of the 2020 Washington, D.C. protests, the BMEF was born from the urgent call for equity and justice. Guided by Montessori’s holistic philosophy, we uplift Black educators and honor the legacy of pioneers like Mary McLeod Bethune, who understood education’s transformative power.

Today, the BMEF carries that legacy forward—advancing freedom, dignity, and self-determination through Montessori education.