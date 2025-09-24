Submissions for the 57th NAACP Image Awards are now open

(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES – Submissions for nomination consideration for the “57th NAACP Image Awards” in the categories of motion picture, television + streaming, recording, literature, and podcasts are now open on www.naacpimageawards.net.

This year, NAACP is introducing two new categories: Outstanding Literary Work – Journalism, recognizing excellence in nationally distributed journalism that informs, uplifts, and authentically reflects on experiences, issues, or perspectives significantly affecting the Black community, or U.S. national affairs through a lens of racial equity, social justice, or community impact; and Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special, honoring excellence in post-production editing that enhances storytelling, strengthens narrative flow, and amplifies emotional impact.

Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural award shows, the “57th NAACP Image Awards” will continue its tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to these values.

Only submitted work will be reviewed for consideration. All entries are evaluated and narrowed to the top five in each category by members of the NAACP Image Awards Nominating Committees which are comprised of individuals within the entertainment industry (studio/network executives, actors, artists, managers, agents, publicists, journalists, literary agents, and others) NAACP Board members, NAACP Foundation trustees, staff, partners and others.

A performance or project that occurs between January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025 qualifies to be submitted this year. Any project or performance from years prior or re-broadcasted do not meet the eligibility requirements. Information and guidelines for submitting are available on the website. Literary submissions close Friday, November 7 and general submissions close Friday, November 14. The “Early Bird Submission” period ends on Monday, October 6. Nominations for the “57th NAACP Image Awards” will be announced Thursday, January 8, 2026.

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees and winners include Kamala Harris, Dave Chapelle, Keke Palmer, The Wayans Family, Deon Cole, Cynthia Erivo, June Ambrose, Usher, New Edition, Fantasia Barrino, Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Cortney B. Vance, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Gorman, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Erica Campbell, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Quavo, Takeoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Austin Scott, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, Jabari Banks, and many more.