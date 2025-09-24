People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is proud to announce Joy D. Calloway, MHSA, MBA, as its new...
(Black PR Wire) NEW YORK – Rev. Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) announced that honorees for this year’s Triumph Awards will include...
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, Fla. –Everyone deserves a healthy smile, and for Dr. Roger Phanord of Phanord & Associates, P.A., borders are no barrier. Recently,...
Thursday, September 25, 2025

Thursday, September 25, 2025

Submissions for the 57th NAACP Image Awards are now open

(Black PR Wire) LOS ANGELES – Submissions for nomination consideration for the “57th NAACP Image Awards” in the categories of motion picture, television + streaming, recording, literature, and podcasts are now open on www.naacpimageawards.net.

This year, NAACP is introducing two new categories: Outstanding Literary Work – Journalism, recognizing excellence in nationally distributed journalism that informs, uplifts, and authentically reflects on experiences, issues, or perspectives significantly affecting the Black community, or U.S. national affairs through a lens of racial equity, social justice, or community impact; and Outstanding Editing in a Motion Picture or Television Series, Movie, or Special, honoring excellence in post-production editing that enhances storytelling, strengthens narrative flow, and amplifies emotional impact.

Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural award shows, the “57th NAACP Image Awards” will continue its tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to these values.

Only submitted work will be reviewed for consideration. All entries are evaluated and narrowed to the top five in each category by members of the NAACP Image Awards Nominating Committees which are comprised of individuals within the entertainment industry (studio/network executives, actors, artists, managers, agents, publicists, journalists, literary agents, and others) NAACP Board members, NAACP Foundation trustees, staff, partners and others.

A performance or project that occurs between January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025 qualifies to be submitted this year. Any project or performance from years prior or re-broadcasted do not meet the eligibility requirements. Information and guidelines for submitting are available on the website. Literary submissions close Friday, November 7 and general submissions close Friday, November 14. The “Early Bird Submission” period ends on Monday, October 6. Nominations for the “57th NAACP Image Awards” will be announced Thursday, January 8, 2026.

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees and winners include Kamala Harris, Dave Chapelle, Keke Palmer, The Wayans Family, Deon Cole, Cynthia Erivo, June Ambrose, Usher, New Edition, Fantasia Barrino, Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Cortney B. Vance, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Gorman, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Erica Campbell, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Quavo, Takeoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Austin Scott, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, Jabari Banks, and many more.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

