Timberland recognizes authenticity while making an unapologetic commitment to the future with ‘Advice Of An Icon’ campaign

(Black PR Wire) NEW YORK – Recently Timberland unveils its global campaign, Advice of an Icon. For over 50 years, the Original Yellow Boot™ has stood as a symbol of strength, resilience, and fearlessness, shaping generations past, present, and future.

For Fall/Winter 2025, Timberland partners with three groundbreaking global creatives – Spike Lee, Skepta, and Kiko Mizuhara- each carving their own formidable path through life’s challenges. Together as icons, they share their own advice and wisdom based on their lived experiences.

The Advice of an Icon campaign celebrates an unwavering commitment to artistry and an unrelenting dedication to craft, core values embodied not only by the iconic figures featured but also by Timberland as a brand. It’s a tribute to those who embrace authenticity, push creative boundaries, and lead with bold conviction, inspiring others to do the same and reinforcing Timberland’s legacy as a symbol of resilience and innovation.

Shot by Gabriel Moses – an iconic director and photographer celebrated for his distinct visual language – the campaign brings to life the three icons. Known for his emotive imagery and richly saturated color palettes, Moses infuses each frame with a sense of depth, narrative, and mood that is unmistakably his own. Through his lens, the icons are not only seen but felt, boldly standing as symbols of authenticity, heritage, and timeless style.

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee, known for his fearless, provocative storytelling and decades of cultural influence, brings his unmistakable presence to the Advice of an Icon campaign. Captured in a series of bold, unfiltered portraits, Lee embodies the same unapologetic spirit that defines his body of work. A true pioneer in cinema and culture, his legacy is rooted in truth, integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence, qualities that echo through every stitch of the Yellow Boot. His advice cuts straight to the core: “You have to have a work ethic. You gotta put the work in. You can’t cheat that, if you’re cheating, you’re cheating yourself.”

The next icon featured in the campaign is Skepta, whose influence has always gone beyond music — shaping culture through fashion, art, and self-expression, and taking grime to the world stage. For his second project with Timberland, he wears the Original Yellow Boot™ in a series of images that channel the same conviction and resilience that define his work.

“There was never another option for me apart from success,” he says. “Anyone who’s built something will tell you — you need blind faith, even when the outcome isn’t clear.” For Skepta, ambition is inseparable from responsibility. “People need to remember community. Get back to that idea of doing it for the people around you.” His instinct to create space for the next generation is what makes Skepta not just a cultural figure, but a true Timberland icon.

The final talent featured in the campaign is Kiko Mizuhara, celebrated for her genre-defying creative career, and boundary-breaking style, and being an iconic “it-girl.” “I kept going. I kept doing what I liked. Sometimes there were challenges, and I failed. It’s because I stayed true to who I am. That’s why I’m here. And I will never apologize for who I am,” states Kiko. It’s her unapologetic spirit and relentless dedication to authenticity that defines her as a Timberland icon. Captured through Moses’ unmistakable visual lens, Kiko brings a powerful duality to the campaign, where strength meets vulnerability. Her presence adds new depth to the timeless story of the Original Yellow Boot.

“As we head into FW25, Timberland continues to lean into its legacy while pushing culture forward,” says Maisie Willoughby, Chief Marketing Officer for Timberland. “The Advice of an Icon campaign is a bold tribute to unapologetic self-expression and timeless craft. At its core is the Original Yellow Boot, a global icon that has shaped style, work, and street culture for over 50 years. This campaign honours where we’ve been and signals where we’re going, as we continue to explore and redefine what it means to be truly iconic.”

With its unmistakable wheat color, unrivalled craftsmanship, and enduring comfort, The Original Yellow Boot has transcended generations to become the most recognizable boot in the world. More than a product, it’s a cultural symbol, proof of how authenticity, resilience, and a dedication to craft can shape the legacy of a brand. The Advice of an Icon campaign pays tribute to this legacy, honoring The Original Yellow Boot not just as a style staple, but as a true icon – bold, enduring, and unapologetically original.

The Original Yellow Boot™ is available in men’s, women’s, and kids’ sizes at Timberland® stores and wholesale partners worldwide.