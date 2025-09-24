People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is proud to announce Joy D. Calloway, MHSA, MBA, as its new...
(Black PR Wire) NEW YORK – Rev. Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) announced that honorees for this year's Triumph Awards will include...
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, Fla. –Everyone deserves a healthy smile, and for Dr. Roger Phanord of Phanord & Associates, P.A., borders are no barrier. Recently,...
Thursday, September 25, 2025

People in the News

Trump’s attacks on federal workers are attacks on Black workers, the labor movement is fighting back

By Fred Redmond

During the 2024 presidential campaign, now-Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought said he wanted to put federal workers “in trauma.” Project 2025 called union representation of government workers “incompatible with democracy” and recommended Congress make having a voice on a federal job illegal.

Now, as president, Trump has taken drastic steps to turn the Project 2025 agenda into a frightening reality. In addition to appointing Vought, he gave the world’s wealthiest person, Elon Musk, unfettered access to federal data and systems while his team of inexperienced groupies slashed core government functions and the workers who supported them—the more cruel and random the better.

Nine months into Trump’s second term, 1 in 8 federal workers have been pushed out of their jobs—about 300,000 in total, the largest single-year reduction since World War II. In March, the Trump administration stripped nearly a million federal workers of their right to collectively bargain in the single biggest act of union-busting in history.

And then, right before Labor Day, added more workers to that list. Nearly 450,000 workers at the departments of Agriculture, Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, have had their union contracts canceled altogether.

Attacks on federal workers aren’t just a problem for their families or their unions—they hurt all of us and jeopardize the essential government services we rely on daily. These workers make sure our food and water are safe and our communities are free from pollution. They protect our families during public health emergencies, care for our veterans, and monitor extreme weather and natural disasters. When workers can’t speak up on the job and make sure their offices are serving the American people, we are all at risk.

For Black Americans, Trump’s attacks on the federal workforce threaten to reverse decades of progress. In 1948, well before the passage of the Civil Rights Act, President Truman signed executive orders to abolish segregation in the military and prohibit race-based discrimination in the federal government. Government jobs became one of the few places Black Americans could put their education and skills to use and reliably get good benefits and pay in return, and for many, they opened the door to the middle class.

Today, that legacy is clear just by looking at the numbers. About 12% of the civilian workforce overall is Black—but Black workers constitute nearly 20% of the federal workforce. In some agencies—such as the Postal Service and the departments of Education, Housing and Urban Development, the Treasury, and Veterans Affairs—we are 1 in 4 employees.

With more than 90% of federal workers living outside the nation’s capital, the effect of Trump’s attacks on the federal workforce spreads nationwide. This is especially true in the South, where Black workers make up 35% of the federal workforce in a handful of states, including nearly 45% in Georgia alone.

Black workers are able to stay and build a stable career in these jobs; 21% of Black federal employees have worked in the government for 20 years or more. And Trump’s attacks are especially harmful for Black women, who themselves are 12% of federal workers, nearly double their share of the workforce overall, and work at some of the agencies hit hardest by the administration’s cuts.

By August, the unemployment rate was 6.7% for Black women and 7.1% for Black men—numbers not seen since the pandemic.

Behind these numbers are real people who are bearing the brunt of this administration’s anti-worker, anti-Black agenda. Nonpartisan federal workers, kicked out of the job they relied on for decades, now having to scramble to put food on the table for their families.

Dedicated health care workers who have been champions for the care of their patients, now afraid to speak out without their union contract. Cherished colleagues and mentors pushed out of their workplaces by some arbitrary decision about which federal workers’ rights and jobs matter—and which don’t.

The labor movement is no stranger to attacks like these, and we’re not afraid to fight back. Federal workers have been organizing to join and remain part of their unions, even in the face of the Trump administration’s union-busting. They are speaking out and telling their stories, refusing to be silenced about why their jobs and their contracts matter.

And we’re fighting to pass the Protect America’s Workforce Act, legislation that would overturn Trump’s union-busting executive orders. The bipartisan bill, introduced by Reps. Jared Golden (D-Maine-02) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.-01), has 221 additional co-sponsors from both parties, and the labor movement and our allies are urging members of Congress to sign a discharge petition to send the bill straight to the House floor for a vote. Last week, Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) introduced the legislation in the Senate.

Black workers didn’t become a major part of the federal workforce by accident. We organized and fought for these jobs and contracts with everything we had. If Trump and his billionaire buddies think they can take away our livelihoods and our unions without a fight, they don’t know the first thing about the labor movement. We’ll continue to push back against this affront to Black Americans—and all workers—with everything we have.

Fred Redmond, the highest-ranking African American labor official in history, is the secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO, the nation’s largest labor federation, representing 63 unions and nearly 15 million workers.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
