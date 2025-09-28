DeSoto ISD Launches All Pro Dads Program

DeSoto Independent School District (DeSoto ISD) is excited to announce the official district-wide launch of the All Pro Dads program from 6-7:30 pm on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria.

This special event coincides with the kickoff of National Parent Involvement Month, highlighting the importance of family engagement in student success.

“The All Pro Dads program is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen family connections and create positive, lasting impacts on our students, said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers. “By engaging fathers and father figures district-wide, we are fostering a supportive culture that benefits our students, staff, and community.”

The All Pro Dads program is designed to strengthen relationships between fathers, father figures, mentors, and their children, while fostering a supportive network across all district campuses.

This launch event will introduce participants to the program’s goals, curriculum, and opportunities for engagement, providing hands-on experiences rather than simply delivering information.

Event Highlights Include:

Welcome & Check-In: Sign-in, greetings, and networking

Sign-in, greetings, and networking Opening Remarks: Insights from district leaders, including Dr. Morrow, Mr. Robinson, and Mrs. Harden

Insights from district leaders, including Dr. Morrow, Mr. Robinson, and Mrs. Harden Keynote Speaker: Info to Come!



Info to Come! Curriculum Sample Session: Icebreakers, small group discussions, interactive activities, and prizes

Icebreakers, small group discussions, interactive activities, and prizes Closing & Next Steps: Materials distribution, meeting sign-ups, and raffle prizes

Target Audience:

Fathers, step-fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and mentors throughout the district

Students, especially younger learners, attending with their father figure to build a family-friendly atmosphere

Campus staff, principals, and district leaders demonstrating support and engagement

Benefits of the Program:

Builds momentum and visibility for the All Pro Dads initiative

Ensures a uniform launch so all campuses begin on the same page

Engages participants through interactive, meaningful experiences

Fosters connections among dads and between campuses

Supports early recruitment by encouraging ongoing participation

Registration: Open now through Monday, October 27, 2025. Participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/DeISDAPD2025.

Dr. Gene Morrow, DeSoto ISD Executive Director of Student Support Services said, “This launch is about more than just a program—it’s about creating a sense of connection and momentum across all campuses. We want fathers and mentors to experience the curriculum, bond with their children, and become champions of family engagement in our schools.”

For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/DeISDAPD2025.