DeSoto ISD Launches All Pro Dads Program

DeSoto Independent School District (DeSoto ISD) is excited to announce the official district-wide launch of the All Pro Dads program from 6-7:30 pm on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the DeSoto High School Academy Cafeteria.
This special event coincides with the kickoff of National Parent Involvement Month, highlighting the importance of family engagement in student success.
“The All Pro Dads program is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen family connections and create positive, lasting impacts on our students, said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers. “By engaging fathers and father figures district-wide, we are fostering a supportive culture that benefits our students, staff, and community.”
The All Pro Dads program is designed to strengthen relationships between fathers, father figures, mentors, and their children, while fostering a supportive network across all district campuses.
This launch event will introduce participants to the program’s goals, curriculum, and opportunities for engagement, providing hands-on experiences rather than simply delivering information.
Event Highlights Include:
- Welcome & Check-In: Sign-in, greetings, and networking
- Opening Remarks: Insights from district leaders, including Dr. Morrow, Mr. Robinson, and Mrs. Harden
- Keynote Speaker: Info to Come!
- Curriculum Sample Session: Icebreakers, small group discussions, interactive activities, and prizes
- Closing & Next Steps: Materials distribution, meeting sign-ups, and raffle prizes
Target Audience:
- Fathers, step-fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and mentors throughout the district
- Students, especially younger learners, attending with their father figure to build a family-friendly atmosphere
- Campus staff, principals, and district leaders demonstrating support and engagement
Benefits of the Program:
- Builds momentum and visibility for the All Pro Dads initiative
- Ensures a uniform launch so all campuses begin on the same page
- Engages participants through interactive, meaningful experiences
- Fosters connections among dads and between campuses
- Supports early recruitment by encouraging ongoing participation
Registration: Open now through Monday, October 27, 2025. Participants are encouraged to sign up early to secure their spot. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/DeISDAPD2025.
Dr. Gene Morrow, DeSoto ISD Executive Director of Student Support Services said, “This launch is about more than just a program—it’s about creating a sense of connection and momentum across all campuses. We want fathers and mentors to experience the curriculum, bond with their children, and become champions of family engagement in our schools.”
For more information and to register, visit https://tinyurl.com/DeISDAPD2025.