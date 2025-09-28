People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is proud to announce Joy D. Calloway, MHSA, MBA, as its new...
People in the News
(Black PR Wire) NEW YORK – Rev. Sharpton and the National Action Network (NAN) announced that honorees for this year’s Triumph Awards will include...
People in the News
(Black PR Wire) MIAMI, Fla. –Everyone deserves a healthy smile, and for Dr. Roger Phanord of Phanord & Associates, P.A., borders are no barrier. Recently,...
Monday, September 29, 2025

SPCA Pet of the Week – Winston

Meet Winston, the gentle giant with the softest heart, the fluffiest white coat, and the kind of soulful eyes that seem to say, “Will you be my person?”

At 7 years and 10 months old and 67 pounds of pure sweetness, Winston is currently living the good life in foster care while he waits for that special someone to come along. He’s got the quiet charm of an old soul and the affectionate heart of a pup who just wants a cozy spot, a kind voice, and a brush (he loves being brushed—it’s basically a spa day for him).

Winston may be a little shy at first. He takes his time getting to know new people, but with patience, gentleness and maybe a few tasty treats, this timid pup slowly blossoms into the most loyal, loving companion. Once you’re “in,” you’re in for good and you’ll be rewarded with tail wags, sweet nuzzles and his calm, comforting presence.

(SPCA of Texas)

Winston is wonderful with cats (yes, you read that right) and does great with female dogs who share his relaxed, easygoing vibe. He’s not looking for the party life, more like soft beds, peaceful routines and quiet love.

Winston is the perfect buddy for someone who understands that trust takes time and love is best when it’s earned slowly and fully. He’s full of affection, just waiting to give it to the right person.

This beautiful boy is ready for a loving home where he truly can settle in and be cherished. If your idea of a good time is quiet mornings, gentle walks and brushing your dog while watching your favorite show, Winston just might be your guy.

Come meet this sweet, snowy-coated pup. With Winston by your side, life will be softer, sweeter and a whole lot more cuddly.

Make an appointment to meet Winston today at our Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Drive, 75212), which is open from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week! Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Winston has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his necessary vaccinations.

Sweet Winston qualifies for our Seniors for Seniors program. Individuals age 60 and older can adopt a pet age six and older for free!

Find Winston, or one of many pets waiting for a home at https://spca.org.

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

