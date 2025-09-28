SPCA Pet of the Week – Winston

Meet Winston, the gentle giant with the softest heart, the fluffiest white coat, and the kind of soulful eyes that seem to say, “Will you be my person?”

At 7 years and 10 months old and 67 pounds of pure sweetness, Winston is currently living the good life in foster care while he waits for that special someone to come along. He’s got the quiet charm of an old soul and the affectionate heart of a pup who just wants a cozy spot, a kind voice, and a brush (he loves being brushed—it’s basically a spa day for him).

Winston may be a little shy at first. He takes his time getting to know new people, but with patience, gentleness and maybe a few tasty treats, this timid pup slowly blossoms into the most loyal, loving companion. Once you’re “in,” you’re in for good and you’ll be rewarded with tail wags, sweet nuzzles and his calm, comforting presence.

Winston is wonderful with cats (yes, you read that right) and does great with female dogs who share his relaxed, easygoing vibe. He’s not looking for the party life, more like soft beds, peaceful routines and quiet love.

Winston is the perfect buddy for someone who understands that trust takes time and love is best when it’s earned slowly and fully. He’s full of affection, just waiting to give it to the right person.

This beautiful boy is ready for a loving home where he truly can settle in and be cherished. If your idea of a good time is quiet mornings, gentle walks and brushing your dog while watching your favorite show, Winston just might be your guy.

Come meet this sweet, snowy-coated pup. With Winston by your side, life will be softer, sweeter and a whole lot more cuddly.

Make an appointment to meet Winston today at our Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Drive, 75212), which is open from noon to 6 p.m., seven days a week! Like all pets from the SPCA of Texas, Winston has been neutered, microchipped and is up to date on all his necessary vaccinations.

Sweet Winston qualifies for our Seniors for Seniors program. Individuals age 60 and older can adopt a pet age six and older for free!

Find Winston, or one of many pets waiting for a home at https://spca.org.