People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has now broken a few records with his return to the air after doing battle with...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The Conrad Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., pulsed with history and urgency as the Black Press of America gathered for its Annual National Leadership...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is proud to announce Joy D. Calloway, MHSA, MBA, as its new...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, October 2, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Banks that identify fraudsters increase loyalty, retain more defrauded customers than others who never were compromised

(Newswise) Financial institutions are constantly fighting off fraudsters who steal money from customer accounts. Banks spend millions each year to figure out who was responsible and keep customers from leaving; however, in most cases it’s nearly impossible to figure out who committed the fraud.

Should banks continue pouring resources into investigations that don’t lead to accountability? The short answer is yes, according to Vamsi Kanuri, the Viola D. Hank Associate Professor of Marketing at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. In a new research study, Kanuri found that if a bank can’t tell a customer who was responsible for a fraudulent transaction, that customer loses trust, closes their account and leaves the bank.

In “Mitigating Churn After Online Financial Fraud: The Value of Blame Attribution,” published in the forthcoming issue of the Production and Operations Management journal, Kanuri examined data from a major U.S. bank covering 422,953 customers over five years. The study showed that a lack of clear answers from the bank resulted in a big increase in people who had experienced fraud leaving — 40 percent more than those who were never defrauded in the first place.

Kanuri, along with Mendoza’s Sriram Somanchi and Rahul Telang from Carnegie Mellon University, showed that, surprisingly, when the bank catches the real fraudster, not only do customers feel more secure, but also 62 percent fewer leave compared with customers who never experienced fraud at all.

 

(DWG Studio)

“Intuitively, we might expect that any instance of fraud would harm the relationship between a customer and their bank, even if the case was resolved,” Kanuri said. “After all, fraud is a serious violation of trust, and you would think it would automatically push customers closer to the exit. Yet we show the opposite in cases of correct attribution: Not only do customers stay, but they also display higher levels of loyalty than those untouched by fraud. This is a real-world demonstration of the service recovery paradox, where effective handling of a failure can make customers more loyal than if no problem had occurred.”

Financial institutions are increasingly faced with sophisticated phishing scams where perpetrators create mass email campaigns that redirect users to a fake bank login page to collect their login credentials. Fraudsters can even circumvent state-of-the-art two-factor authentication checks by taking control of users’ phones through SIM jacking and inheriting the users’ geographic identity using geo-spoofing techniques.

A bank that fails to catch fraudsters creates an immediate, lasting impression of unreliability, though it fades over time. On the other hand, a bank that successfully catches fraud and protects its customers earns a stronger, more permanent reputation for competence. Kanuri said this demonstrated that “how fraud is resolved shapes not only immediate reactions, but also the long-term relationship between banks and their customers.”

Not all customers react the same way.

The data revealed that factors such as tenure and how often customers interact with their bank influence their responses. Customers with shorter relationships and fewer touchpoints are more likely to leave a bank if a fraudster goes unidentified, since they don’t have a long history of trust to rely on. Longer-tenured customers or those who engage more frequently with the bank are more forgiving.

“Interestingly, when the bank successfully identifies a fraudster, these differences largely disappear,” Kanuri said, “since the act of identifying the culprit provides enough reassurance to restore trust across the board.”

The data, which included customer demographics, account activity, tenure, balances, interactions with the bank and instances of fraud, as well as a follow-up experiment confirmed that what really drives customer behavior after fraud is how much they believe in the bank’s ability to safeguard their accounts. When fraudsters are not identified, this undermines trust, prompting people to withdraw money, move funds elsewhere and eventually close their accounts. When they are identified, the opposite happens.
It restores confidence, encourages loyalty and sometimes even strengthens the customer-bank relationship.

The results provide evidence in support of reforms proposed by the U.S. Treasury Department to increase transparency in ACH transactions and require money-transfer apps to report them. Such changes would make it easier for banks to trace perpetrators, assign blame and reduce customer defection. Beyond the financial upside, these reforms could also reinforce trust in financial institutions by making service recovery more effective.

“The payoff of fraud investigations comes in the form of loyalty, not direct financial recovery, which is not the way most people in the industry are accustomed to thinking about it,” Kanuri said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025