ETK Scholarship serves students who have overcome adversity to study at Dallas College

More than 27 years after Erin Tierney Kramp lost her public battle with cancer, the foundation created in her honor continues to transform lives at Dallas College. Since then, the Erin Tierney Kramp (ETK) Foundation has supported 58 students, who have shown resilience through adversity.

This year, the Dallas College Foundation announced four new ETK Foundation Scholars: Paige Davis, Emmanuella Iwuji, Eboni Johnson and Beverly Veloz. Their stories of courage and overcoming adversity are detailed below. They join continuing Dallas College students Beniela Djereke, Cichez Dounley, Amanda Moore and Justina Ojiemudia who were previously selected to receive Erin Tierney Kramp scholarships.

The students not only receive funds for tuition and books for six consecutive semesters but participate in leadership programs, professional development and cultural and social events. They get one-on-one support from an ETK Foundation mentor and have access to mental health counseling.

“The Erin Tierney Kramp Encouragement Foundation remains strong and vibrant 27 years after its formation,” said Founder and President Michael D. Brown. “We are continuously inspired by our incredible recipients who have demonstrated courage and perseverance in the face of their adversities and marvel at the success our past recipients continue to achieve. We are proud to provide a pathway to success through education for our current recipients and continue to expand other programs and services to enhance their psychological and cultural well-being as well. We welcome this year’s new recipients to the ETK family.”

Paige Davis

A single parent to three children, Paige Davis has faced many adversities in her journey back to higher education. “Returning to college after years away from school was a leap of faith, especially with the weight of responsibility on my shoulders. I’ve battled depression, self-doubt and loneliness, often putting my own needs aside to make sure my children were supported and loved,” said Davis.

“I committed to healing, growing spiritually and becoming a woman who leads by faith and perseverance. I have maintained a 4.0 GPA, while balancing work, parenting, ministry leadership and full-time coursework,” she said. She hopes her story of survival and resilience will encourage others and empower them to rise from hardships and pursue greatness.

Davis’ goal is to earn an Associate of Arts degree at Dallas College and transfer to a university to study business. Her ultimate career goal is to become a business director and lead a team with excellence, integrity and innovation.

Emmanuella Iwuji

Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at birth, Emmanuella Iwuji also suffered from sleep apnea and frequent hospital stays that disrupted her social and academic life. Her move to the United States at age 11 was a turning point in her life.

Before her father died, Iwuji promised him she would continue to work hard despite her challenges. “I live every day in honor of that promise,” she said. Though she continues to struggle with sickle cell flare-ups, she refuses to let it define her. “This scholarship will give me a fighting chance to focus on my education and keep moving forward in the face of adversity,” she said.

Iwuji’s goal is to complete her associate degree with a 4.0 GPA and transfer to a four-year university to study finance. “I want to be a ﬁnancial analyst because I come from a community that has struggled with money,” she said.

Eboni Johnson

The biggest challenge Eboni Johnson has faced was garnering the strength to move forward on her own after losing the father of her three daughters. “His passing prompted me to think more seriously about how I could build a better life for us,” said Johnson. “Losing someone important to you leaves a lasting impact, but I’ve used that pain to fuel my purpose.”

She went to esthetics school, launched her own business and returned to college. Johnson balances school, running a business and raising her daughters. “It’s a lot to juggle, but it’s also made me stronger and more focused,” she said. “I want growth, progress and a future where I’m not always stretching myself thin to get by.”

Johnson’s goal is to complete a degree in entrepreneurship and leave with the knowledge and confidence to grow her business, stay ahead of trends and eventually launch her own line of products.

Beverly Veloz

While still a child herself, family circumstances led to Beverly Veloz taking on the role of caregiver to her four younger siblings. Her family often struggled to put food on the table, and she did what she could to help provide support. Due to the weight of her responsibilities, she suffered with anxiety and depression in high school.

“I was not able to go straight to college as I was helping to contribute at home,” said Veloz. “However, I never gave up on that dream, and I am now a Dallas College student.”

Her goal is to earn an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology and continue to advance in this field.