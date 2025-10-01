People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has now broken a few records with his return to the air after doing battle with...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The Conrad Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., pulsed with history and urgency as the Black Press of America gathered for its Annual National Leadership...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is proud to announce Joy D. Calloway, MHSA, MBA, as its new...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, October 2, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Film review: ‘One Battle After Another’ has its ups and downs

By Dwight Brown
NNPA FIlm Critic

(**1/2) The revolution will not be televised. But it’s been made into a movie…
They knew what they were doing in the ‘60s. Helping the less fortunate escape arrest. Robbing banks. Sticking it to the man. Rebelling against military authority run amuck. And so, this group of revolutionaries, French 75, fought in the dark and battled during broad daylight. Trying to bring justice to a world gone askew. Committing crimes and political/social performance art. “I want you to create a show. I want you to create a revolutionary violence.”

Back in the day, Perfidia (Teyana Taylor, A Thousand and One) was the bravest in the bunch. An Amazon warrior fearless against military forces. Also, greatly in love with her partner Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio,). They were the king and queen of their movement. She flaunted her revolutionary power and sexual prowess. In part, that led her to an odd encounter with the enemy, a Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn, Milk). A mistake that led to more mistakes.

And so, years, later, after Perfidia’s bad choices metastasized, her legend is tarnished. Now, her man Bob is a single dad raising her teenage daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) and trying to maintain a quiet life. Slowed down somewhat by a love of weed and drink. But even within the haze of being constantly high, he is focused on keeping his daughter safe. Protected from malevolent military forces and corrupt commanders. Protected until a phone call warns him that danger is around the corner.

 

(Courtesy image via NNPA)

That’s the foundation of director/writer Paul Thomas Anderson’s (There Will Be Blood) take on the chaotic political scene back in the ‘60s that segued into the repressive ‘80s. When and where a bunch of anarchists, whose heyday was long over, were still hunted like prey by the military. It feels like the script, project and themes are going in several directions.
An obvious commentary on the increasingly militaristic times we live in now, where cities are being shadowed by U.S. armed forces and ICE agents.

Then there’s the story about the strong radicalized woman Perfidia, who’s out to save the world but is shamed by weaknesses that hurt her and those she loves. And parts of the screenplay are based on the postmodern fiction novel Vineland, by Thomas Pynchon. A tale that follows a father and daughter, descendants of ‘60s radical politics, as they live in Ronald Regan’s 1980s America. When counterculture waned and conservatism dominated.

That’s a lot to digest. And that’s the issue. Splintered ideas. A narrative that won’t pull all audiences through. Yes they’ll care that Bob and Willa are under attack. They’ll hate Captain Lockjaw for a variety of reasons, including trying to join an elite white racist men’s club that’s bent on racial purification. Under normal circumstances watching protagonists trying to beat the antagonists would be enough. Not here. Something is off. Likely the distracting, half-assed political satire vibe that may further sideline viewers’ emotions. Like hearing an inside joke that’s just not funny or ironic enough.

It’s a miscue that affects some performances, too. DiCaprio knows how to interpret unique characters better than most. A complicated teen in The Basketball Diaries, an adventurous young man in Titanic and middle-aged-frontiersman in Revenant. He finds the nuances in the people he plays in ways others can’t. He’s a chameleon whose artistry is so sleight of hand you never notice him acting. Yet here, because the film has tonal issues, his half comic performance seems like wasted gimmickry. Like he’s struggling to find Bob’s soul.

Penn’s performance meets the same fate. This is a versatile, formidable actor who has won Oscars for Milk and Mystic River. Yet his interpretation of Lockjaw, a sordid, horny and evil man, seems affected at best. The facial expressions and nervous ticks, that might have worked on a similar character in another movie, seem off. On the other hand, Taylor adds an intensity to Perfidia that fleshes out her complex persona well. When she brandishes a rifle, runs for her life and ties up her lovers, you don’t wonder if she would actually do it. You know she would.

The footage shot by cinematographer Michael Bauman (Licorice Pizza), is as mesmerizing as the intensifying musical score by Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog). The rest of the tech team (production designer Florencia Martin, costume Designer Coleen Atwood, editor Andy Jurgensen), helps to evoke the time and place.

Still, it may be hard for audiences to conjure up decisive feelings, of any magnitude, for what they see. It’s easy to remain distant. Detached. Observant but not absorbed. To like some of the pieces but not the whole puzzle. Yes, the revolution has been cinematized. Sometimes it’s a clear vision. Sometimes not.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025