People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has now broken a few records with his return to the air after doing battle with...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The Conrad Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., pulsed with history and urgency as the Black Press of America gathered for its Annual National Leadership...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is proud to announce Joy D. Calloway, MHSA, MBA, as its new...
Read more

People in the News

Thursday, October 2, 2025

People in the News

Thursday, October 2, 2025

NDG Bookshelf: ‘107 Days’ is one for the history books

By Terri Schlichenmeyer

Five minutes is all it takes to make a simple PB&J sandwich.

You can watch an episode of your favorite crime drama in an hour. In 24 hours’ time, your heart will beat 100,000 times to pump roughly two thousand gallons of blood through your body. You can take a vacation in a week, set or release a new habit in three, learn a new task in a month, but in the new book “107 Days” by Kamala Harris, it takes real time to make history.

When she learned that she would ultimately be the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris was relaxing at home with her great-nieces and a jigsaw puzzle. The phone rang; it was her “boss,” Joe Biden, calling to tell her that he was halting the re-election race he’d been running for months, and was throwing his support to her.

And thus begins this open, sometimes controversial, straightforward political memoir.
In that pragmatic way you’ve come to expect from Harris, she says that she immediately made a few demands. She believed that timing and verbiage were key on any announcement that the Biden camp made, and she says she absolutely insisted that it be done right.

What she was about to embark upon wouldn’t be easy. She understood that it would be “the shortest campaign in modern presidential history” in a country torn by political division almost immediately after the election that made her Vice President. Oh-so-carefully but adamantly, she insists that she was loyal to Biden throughout, though she knew acknowledges trouble spots if he was tired or overstressed.

And so, she and her staff instantly began planning. The choosing of her VP offers readers a fascinating look inside the road to today’s White House (or, at least part of it) – and in this, Harris explains why she didn’t make certain choices.

There’s a lot of frustration inside this book – at Biden and his staff for occasional lack of support and recognition, at oppositional politics, at foreign governments, media, and at herself. The grievances are sometimes seething, allowing readers to conclude that the unsurprising stress of campaigning, non-stop travel, and sleepless nights while continuing to do Vice Presidential duties impacted Harris, as it would anyone. She says her “campaign was fresh, alive, vibrating with energy. It seemed like anything was possible,” though her descriptions of the rigor of campaigning can suggest otherwise.

“This is not a genteel profession,” she says. “You must be ready to brawl.”

In light of that avowal, you may be surprised to know that there’s not an overly-excessive amount of opposition-bashing here. Yes, there’s some – but Harris mostly takes Michelle Obama’s “go high” stance.

Says Harris, “I do know that I tried.”

Overall, throughout “107 Days,” Harris shows little reticence in her stories: she is blunt, she pulls no punches, and she may leave a lot of peeved people behind. Still, if you voted Blue nearly a year ago, or if you’re concerned about politics today, it’s time for this book.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025