Dallas CASA Patrons Gather Ahead of Champion of Children Event

Friends and supporters of Dallas CASA gathered for a patron party before the agency’s annual Champion of Children Award Dinner.

Child advocates Cynt and Kenny Marshall graciously opened their home for the event, hosting donors and underwriters. Cynt Marshall is a Dallas CASA board member and former chair of the board.

Judge Clay Jenkins of the Dallas County Commissioners Court joined the crowd of revelers celebrating indoors and outdoors on a perfect fall evening.

Dallas CASA board members in attendance were Corey Anthony, Veree Hawkins Brown, Christie Carter, Janice Z. Davis, Aaliyah Haqq, Marshall, Greg May, Paige Richey, Kristy Hoglund Robinson, Ashley Scheer, Nicki Stafford, Linda Swartz and Andrew White.

The Champion of Children Award Dinner is chaired by Pam Busbee, Carter and Megan and David Martinez.