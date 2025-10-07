People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has now broken a few records with his return to the air after doing battle with...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
The Conrad Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., pulsed with history and urgency as the Black Press of America gathered for its Annual National Leadership...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Washington, D.C. — The Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) is proud to announce Joy D. Calloway, MHSA, MBA, as its new...
Read more

People in the News

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

People in the News

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Dallas Cowboys Make Statement Win Against New York Jets

By Jamal Baker
NDG Contributing Writer

The Dallas Cowboys dominated the New York Jets in a 37-22 victory Sunday afternoon at MetLife stadium.

Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns, and has looked like an MVP candidate so far this season.

Another shining star on offense was running back Javonte Williams, who rushed for a career-high 135 yards with a rushing and receiving touchdown.

(DWG Studio)

Dallas was without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, left tackle Tyler Guyton, left guard Tyler Smith, right guard Tyler Booker, center Cooper Beebe and slot wide receiver KaVontae Turpin yet the offense still put on a dazzling performance.

“There’s not many teams in the league that can put four guys who don’t start into the game and feel confident about going and winning a game, especially on the road against one of the most premier interior defensive lineman (Quinnen Williams) and some good rushers as well,” Prescott said. “So, credit from the front office of getting these guys, but just as important, these guys don’t see themselves as backups, as they shouldn’t.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his staff also deserve credit for developing a phenomenal gameplan and putting players in positions to succeed. The NFL has always been about the next man up, and the Cowboys have certainly successfully adopted that culture.

Wide receiver Ryan Flournoy was a prime example of stepping up to the plate and taking advantage of your opportunity. The Southeast Missouri State product amassed 114 receiving yards on six catches.

“Man, all glory to God, first and foremost,” said Flournoy. “Without Him, I wouldn’t even be here and have this opportunity to go out and do what I love, man. It’s special, you know? And the way I play, I play for Him. It’s in Colossians 3:2, that in whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, and that you are working for the Lord, not for men.

“And that’s just how I go out and play every Sunday.”

The phrase “Let your apology be as loud as your disrespect” is a phrase that comes to mind when analyzing the performance of this Cowboys defense against the Jets.

The Dallas defensive unit finally showed signs of promise and hopefully they can build off their most recent outing.

The Cowboys allowed the least number of points they have all season and had a consistent pass rush that clearly affected quarterback Justin Fields.

“We’ve got a lot of rushers,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “Like I’ve been saying the previous weeks, our offense has been humming, if we can get some stops and get more teams to truly just drop back, you’re going to see more numbers like that. We’ve got to just keep doing that.”

Clark’s impact may not jump out on the stat sheet, but the former UCLA Bruin was disruptive all afternoon and had half a sack.

Dallas recorded a season-high five sacks, 14 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

“It’s just been a long road, and we’ve been continuously just getting better,” Clark said. “It all starts with practice, with how we walk through and everything. Just our process of what we’re doing. We’ve just got to keep that going and keep holding each other accountable. We’ve got a lot of playmakers, and the more we do that, we can start making more plays on the field.”

One of the playmakers Clark was referencing is defensive end James Houston, who finished with 1.5 sacks Sunday and currently leads the team with 3.5.

The Cowboys did however give up 180 rushing yards, including 135 to Breece Hall. With it being their first game of the season allowing 100 or more yards to a single rusher, let’s give them the benefit of the doubt—for now.

The Cowboys are scheduled to face the Carolina Panthers at noon Sunday at Bank of America Stadium as they look to continue their positive momentum.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025