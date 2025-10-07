Friendship Baptist Church of the Colony to Host College and Career Expo

Google representative to present workshop

Friendship Baptist Church of the Colony Scholarship Ministry will host a free college and career expo for students, parents, and young adults.

More than 80 public and private colleges, universities, and technical and vocational schools from across the country have been invited to participate. The event is open to the public.

The event will be held at Friendship Baptist Church of the Colony (FBCTC) on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 4396 Main Street in The Colony.

The expo will serve as an introduction to the college search and application process. Students and families will learn about academic programs, campus life, and financial aid opportunities.

The FBCTC College and Career Expo expands the traditional “college fair” format by connecting future and current college students with companies offering career resources, such as mentoring and internships.

A representative from Google will conduct a workshop focused on “Career trends to meet current job opportunities”.

For students interested in pursuing a trade or starting a business, the event offers networking opportunities with professionals from various occupations.

Organizations specializing in vocational training and workforce development will be present to showcase career options that students may not have considered, including public safety, healthcare, skilled trades (barbers, cosmetologists), and entrepreneurship.