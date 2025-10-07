SPCA Pet of the Week – Tacoma

Meet Tacoma, a gorgeous brindle beauty with a smile that stretches from ear to ear and enough joy in her heart to brighten every day.

At just 3 years and 2 months old, Tacoma has the perfect balance of youthful playfulness and gentle maturity. She weighs in at 42 pounds—just the right size for big adventures and cozy cuddle sessions alike!

One of the first things you’ll notice about Tacoma is her stunning coat. Her brindle pattern shines beautifully in the sunlight, and those big, pointed ears make her expressions absolutely irresistible. Add in her contagious grin, and she’s guaranteed to steal your heart in seconds. She’s the kind of pup who radiates happiness, and it’s hard not to smile right along with her.

Tacoma is an energetic girl who loves her playtime. Whether it’s chasing after a ball, going for a walk, or enjoying a romp in the yard, she’s always ready to join in on the fun. But Tacoma isn’t all go, go, go—she also has a softer side. When playtime winds down, she’s more than happy to curl up in a sunny spot or snuggle by your side, offering the sweetest companionship you could ask for.

This spirited girl is looking for a family who’s ready to match her enthusiasm for life. She’s loyal, affectionate, and eager to share her love, making her the perfect fit for someone who wants both a playful partner and a gentle, loving friend.

Tacoma is waiting just for you at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212), which is open from Noon to 6 p.m., every day of the week. Her adoption fee just $75. Like all SPCA of Texas shelter pets, Tacoma has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her vaccines.

If you’re searching for a dog who will fill your days with laughter, loyalty and love, Tacoma is your girl. Come meet her today—she’s ready to start making memories with you!