SPCA Pet of the Week – Tacoma

Meet Tacoma, a gorgeous brindle beauty with a smile that stretches from ear to ear and enough joy in her heart to brighten every day.

At just 3 years and 2 months old, Tacoma has the perfect balance of youthful playfulness and gentle maturity. She weighs in at 42 pounds—just the right size for big adventures and cozy cuddle sessions alike!

One of the first things you’ll notice about Tacoma is her stunning coat. Her brindle pattern shines beautifully in the sunlight, and those big, pointed ears make her expressions absolutely irresistible. Add in her contagious grin, and she’s guaranteed to steal your heart in seconds. She’s the kind of pup who radiates happiness, and it’s hard not to smile right along with her.

(SPCA of Texas)

Tacoma is an energetic girl who loves her playtime. Whether it’s chasing after a ball, going for a walk, or enjoying a romp in the yard, she’s always ready to join in on the fun. But Tacoma isn’t all go, go, go—she also has a softer side. When playtime winds down, she’s more than happy to curl up in a sunny spot or snuggle by your side, offering the sweetest companionship you could ask for.

This spirited girl is looking for a family who’s ready to match her enthusiasm for life. She’s loyal, affectionate, and eager to share her love, making her the perfect fit for someone who wants both a playful partner and a gentle, loving friend.

Tacoma is waiting just for you at the Dallas Animal Care Center (2400 Lone Star Dr, 75212), which is open from Noon to 6 p.m., every day of the week. Her adoption fee just $75. Like all SPCA of Texas shelter pets, Tacoma has been spayed, microchipped and is up to date on all her vaccines.

If you’re searching for a dog who will fill your days with laughter, loyalty and love, Tacoma is your girl. Come meet her today—she’s ready to start making memories with you!

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
