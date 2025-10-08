(Black PR Wire) Bernadette Morris is the President/CEO of Black PR Wire, Inc., a nationwide news distribution company serving the Black media throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean. Incorporated in 2000, Black PR Wire is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year and is the nation’s first and largest online Black newswire distribution company.

With a comprehensive database and listing of over 1,500 Black (African American, Caribbean and Haitian) organizations and media, Black PR Wire posts and distributes print, audio, video, and creative news and information to Black media, influencers, faith-based groups and prominent community organizations throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean and is a powerful leader in effective news delivery services.

A woman of many talents, Bernadette manages multiple companies. In addition to serving as president/CEO of Black PR Wire, she is also the president/CEO of Sonshine Communications, a full-service PR, marketing and advertising agency – one of the largest Black-owned PR agencies in Florida.

Sonshine offers comprehensive services ranging from grassroots marketing and public relations to high tech marketing and analysis. The firm represents a cadre of clientele including federal and state government agencies, corporations and small businesses, non-profits, ministries, etc.

Bernadette has over 30 years of professional experience in providing and delivering effective marketing, media, public and community outreach services. She has led key initiatives for the Florida Department of Transportation such as its Anti-Litter Campaign and Florida’s Advanced Travel Information System (FL511 Mobile App) marketing campaign.

Under her leadership, Bernadette has led the Sonshine team to award-winning minority campaigns including the national and State of Florida “truth” campaigns, and has been instrumental in the coordination of national projects for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and a host of others.

Bernadette also has a presence in the non-profit world as CEO of Women Grow Strong, Inc., a not-for-profit women and young adult support group that provides training, counseling, development and discipleship.

WINGS helps to sow seeds of mercy, grace, provision and love into the hearts and souls of women seeking empowerment, self-esteem and confidence. WINGS helps develop, build and sustain women’s contributions and goals in society through educational training, counseling and business development initiatives for both teens and adults. Topics ranging from health and fitness to image and business etiquette are addressed through workshops and intensive sessions.

The consummate professional, Bernadette holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Florida International University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Communications from Stetson University and the University of North Florida. Prior to starting Sonshine, she served as Associate Dean/Division Director of Public Affairs at Miami-Dade College.

She has also enjoyed a successful career in broadcast journalism where she was a publicist for PBS/NPR and a producer of children’s programs. Bernadette is committed to “Making the Difference of a Lifetime with Quality, Substance and Style” and delivering news to our communities through Black PR Wire, her “Online Source for Black News.”