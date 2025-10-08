Dallas College Awarded $2.5 Million Federal Grant to Support Nursing Students

The Dallas College School of Health Sciences has been awarded more than $2.5 million from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support nursing students and strengthen the local health care workforce.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students and our community,” said Dr. Shawnda Floyd, provost and vice chancellor of workforce education at Dallas College. “The grant will provide critical support that helps nursing students thrive while ensuring our region has the skilled professionals it needs to meet urgent health care workforce demands.”

The grant, which will be distributed over the next four years, is designed to increase access and success for economically challenged nursing students while addressing the growing demand for qualified nurses in North Texas.

The grant will provide scholarships to nursing students pursuing an Associate of Applied Instructor coaching three nursing students on phlebotomy Science degree or the RN-to-BSN bachelor’s degree based on credit hours with an additional $350 per semester stipend to offset supply and living costs.

It will also cover fees for laptops, exam preparation and licensure resources while funding faculty participation in professional conferences and a part-time evaluator to help identify opportunities for program improvement.

Nursing student checking a manikin with a stethoscope “This grant is a testament to the quality of our nursing program and the commitment of our faculty, staff and students,” said Dr. Tetsuya Umebayashi, vice provost, School of Health Sciences at Dallas College.

“It will significantly enhance our ability to prepare the next generation of nurses while advancing equity and access to health care careers.”

To determine eligibility, students must apply to Dallas College and file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at studentaid.gov, using Dallas College’s federal school code: 004453. For more information, visit DallasCollege.edu/RNBSN Bachelor of Science in Nursing – RN to BSN Track.