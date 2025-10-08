People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Bernadette Morris is the President/CEO of Black PR Wire, Inc., a nationwide news distribution company serving the Black media throughout the...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Tori Jarrett is a junior at Spelman College, a UNCF-member institution, the founder of a STEM nonprofit that introduces young girls...
Read more

People in the News NDG Staff - 0
By Lauren Burke Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has now broken a few records with his return to the air after doing battle with...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, October 10, 2025

People in the News

Friday, October 10, 2025

Film Review: ‘The Choral’ is music to the eyes of film-goers

By Dwight Brown
NNPA Film Critic

(***1/2) When they sang in harmony they thought it would be forever. World War I thought otherwise.

Audiences who love music, have been in a choir or want to know what it’s like to be left behind when war rages will have a special affinity for this period drama. Others too, as they get to know the characters, join in their friendships, romances, jealousies and other social aspects/group dynamics choirs experience. The bonds of music pull them together. Human desires and frailties add certain peculiarities.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Alan Bennett (The Madness of King George), who wrote the script at the tender age of 89, displays a nice affinity for lovelorn people in this ode to those whose lives are derailed by war. He and his touching 1916-set storyline give director Nicholas Hytner (The Madness of King George) the tools he needs to make a viable historical war/drama/romance set in a rural Yorkshire, England. That’s where locals have made the town choir the heart of their village. A musical group that’s being torn apart as its young men’s destinies are leading to the front lines.

 

(Courtesy Toronto Film Festival)

When the resident choirmaster leaves to join the fight, the board, headed by Alderman Duxbury (Roger Allam), the resident but aging tenor, hunts for a new one. Against their better judgement, they settle on the controversial conductor Dr. Guthrie (Ralph Fiennes, Conclave). Controversial? There’s gossip. “He’s been working in Germany!” “Treachery!” “He’s an Atheist!” Hey, he’s also difficult and has never been married—who would have him?

Though the group and their new musical director were set to present Bach’s St. Mathew Passion, they decide to eschew the German composer’s work. Afterall, they’re fighting Deutschland, so why exalt them. Guthrie talks them into performing Edward Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius. He’s British, it’s safer—though a difficult piece. That’s the plan. Though plans are what god laughs at.

The push and pull between the board and Guthrie almost never stop. One of the biggest bones of contention is that the elderly Duxbury wants to do the tenor solo. His will and his voice aren’t matching up. In a script that judiciously delves into the gossipy lives of choir members, watching them cavort is almost as much fun as watching them create their musical event.

One teenage stud, Mitch (Shaun Thomas), pursues a Salvation army singer (Amara Okereke). Another one, Ellis (Taylor Uttley), flirts with a young woman, Bella (Emily Fairn), whose boyfriend Clyde (Jacob Dudman) went off to war and hasn’t been heard of since. The task of another young man, Lofty, (Oliver Briscombe), is to deliver death-notice telegrams from the king to war wives who become widows. The three boys are too young to join the fight and are just now starting to feel their manhood.

In the forefront is that “let’s put on a show” energy that sustains folks in the worst of times. Like that in The Greatest Showman. All involved are well directed by Hytner, who manages to mix the drama, comedy, romance and fear of failure into a nice cup of hot English tea.. The period is set well by its smalltown feel. Like no one can sneeze without others crosstown hearing about it. Credit the production design (Peter Francis) for the homey cottages, the costume designer (Jenny Beavan) for the clothes that fit the characters. When the choir isn’t singing in all its glory, the musical score (George Fenton) fills in nicely.

All eyes are justly so on Fiennes, and he doesn’t disappoint. His Guthrie is a stern, hard-to-get-to-know-him director who has the success of the mass and its performance on his shoulders. The script tiptoes around his sexuality, which is likely what happened back during WWI days. Okereke as the soprano who has to learn to trust herself has a winning spirit. Dudman as the soldier who comes home missing his arm and finding out that his lover is gone too has the most pivotal role. The way the character is written, he is less prone to showing his anger and disappointment yet blossoms as he throws himself into the choir. That’s his refuge. A refuge they all share.

The storyline is dotted with enough ups and downs to keep audiences guessing. Can they put on the show? Can they not? There is something so sacred and right about hearing voices in a church sing in exaltation that by films’ end, viewers will be ready for the last chord. And audiences who like history, films like Downton Abbeyand music will love the finale in a special way.

The Choral is a salve for these times, too. Or as Dr. Guthrie puts it, “Life is sh-t, so sing!”
For more information about the Toronto International Film Festival go to https://tiff.net/.

Visit Film Critic Dwight Brown at DwightBrownInk.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

The Silent Crime: How to Protect Your Property from Real Estate Fraud

Real estate fraud is on the rise, with over 9,500 complaints last year alone, leading to losses of more than $145 million! Unfortunately, it often goes unnoticed until it's too late, putting your home and assets at risk.

Backstage Chatter: Justin Phillips talks about being a Standby in ‘Come From Away’

Justin Phillips discusses his journey in landing roles on the national stage to what it's like being a Standby in the New York Times Critics’ Pick Broadway Dallas musical, "Come From Away." 

The Dallas STEM Solution: Ramping up curriculum in Pre-K through college to meet tomorrow's needs

In this video we take a look at the rising demand for STEM studies in the Dallas area. The Dallas Independent School District is placing a high amount of focus on this growing field...

Rep. Jasmine Crockett at the Democratic National Convention

U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett sat down with NNPA in the midst of all the excitement at the Democratic National Convention.

Backstage Chatter: Dallas' own, Rachel Simone Webb leads the cast in the hit musical ‘& Juliet’

Rachel Simone Webb is taking the stage by storm as she plays the lead role, Juliet, in "& Juliet," a play written by Emmy-winning (Schitt's Creek) David West Read, including music from Grammy award-winning songwriter, Max Martin.

Backstage Chatter: Hadestown returns to Dallas February 25 - March 2

2019 Tony Award ® and 2020 Grammy Award ® winning musical, Hadestown is making its stop at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park as part of the 2024-2025 Broadway Dallas series! Jaylon C. Crump spoke with Backstage Chatter about their role as Hermes, the messenger god in this upcoming Broadway Dallas show.

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
Visit Our Video Channel

INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
NDG Video Channel

© North Dallas Gazette © 2009 - 2025