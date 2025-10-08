Former Dallas Police Chief Sworn in as the 48th President of NOBLE

(Black PR Wire) ALEXANDRIA, Va. – The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) has installed Chief Reneé Hall, former chief of police for the Dallas Police Department, as its 48th national president.

Hall, who previously served the organization as its first vice president, says she will continue to focus on the organization’s mission, which includes equity in the administration of justice.

Additionally, Hall’s pillars will include restoring trust in law enforcement; strengthening leadership development; advancing partnerships; reimagining justice through policy advocacy; reinforcing organization excellence and global influence; and wellness, resilience, and mental health for law officers.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as President of NOBLE, an organization that has long stood at the forefront of equity, justice, and leadership in law enforcement,” said Hall. “At this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, I am committed to advancing innovative, community-centered strategies that build trust, promote accountability, and prepare the next generation of Black law enforcement leaders.”

Hall is a nationally recognized thought leader in 21st century policing. She is the founder and CEO of TUU Enterprises, LLC, a consultancy focused on modernizing law enforcement practices and strengthening community-police relations. Hall also serves as executive director of the Community Solidarity and Safety Coalition, a nonpartisan alliance addressing public safety challenges and domestic threats through cross-sector partnerships.

Hall brings decades of law enforcement experience, most notably as Chief of Police for the Dallas Police Department, where she led a 4,000-member, $500 million agency. She was the first woman to hold that role and became known for implementing innovative technology, data-driven strategies, officer wellness initiatives, and reforms aimed at transparency and community trust.

A Harvard University Advanced Leadership Initiative Fellow and Senior Fellow with the Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, Hall is committed to social impact and community transformation. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grambling State University and two master’s degrees from the University of Detroit Mercy. Hall is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds leadership roles in several professional and civic organizations, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the International Women’s Forum, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.