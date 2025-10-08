Setting Sights High During National Dropout Prevention Month

By Dona Mitchell

October is recognized as National Dropout Prevention Month, during which schools intensify efforts to identify students at risk of dropping out. My name is Dona Mitchell, and I am a National Dropout Prevention Specialist, employing strategic and innovative methods to promote student retention.

Implementing effective prevention strategies and initiatives requires significant effort and dedication. A collaborative approach is essential for creating a supportive environment that encourages students to stay in school and achieve academic success. Partnerships with stakeholders are established to provide necessary resources, address barriers to education, and support students in reaching their educational goals.

At the national level, I recommended that school districts establish effective Dropout Prevention Departments focused on youth development. These departments should aim to restore and transform students’ lives by providing life skills training, fostering self-confidence, offering mentorship, and empowering youth to make positive decisions that reduce involvement with the juvenile justice system.

Establishing a Parent Center is also recommended to strengthen families by facilitating programs that enhance student-parent and student-teacher relationships. Additional services, such as laundry facilities, job centers with resume writing assistance, on-the-job training, family therapy, and communication workshops, should be provided to address families’ needs. Strong Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) or Parent-Teacher Organizations (PTOs) should be developed on campuses, and parent conferences should be scheduled flexibly to accommodate working parents.

It is further recommended to establish a robust community support team and task force to secure funding and integrate dropout prevention into campus improvement plans and attendance initiatives. School districts should collaborate with local Economic Development Departments to provide resources for students at risk of dropping out.

Being a national dropout prevention specialist allows me to be a role model for others to follow, and my work is used as a tool for others to join forces for the same reason and that is to keep students in school.

In closing, I am honored to be part of the Dallas County Juvenile Transformation Team. This opportunity will help me grow and gain experience. It will better equip me to be a trailblazer—helping keep students in school and out of the juvenile justice system.