Friday, October 10, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025

The Hollywood Black Film Festival is Proud to Announce Keke Palmer and Bill Duke Will Serve as Festival Ambassadors

(Black PR Wire) Hollywood, CA – The Hollywood Black Film Festival (HBFF) has named Keke Palmer and Bill Duke to serve as Ambassadors for this year’s festival.

As Ambassadors, both Palmer and Duke will offer creators an array of experience and guidance to help further themselves as better storytellers in the industry. This year’s festival will take place October 15-19, 2025. The festival will make its home at the W Hotel in Hollywood, and screenings will be held at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles.

Keke Palmer is an Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, producer, author, and television personality whose talent knows no bounds. A fearless trailblazer in entertainment, fashion, and beauty, she is the recipient of 2025 NAACP Entertainer of the Year Award and is the host of NBC’s, revival of the iconic game show “Password,” and co-hosted “GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.”

She also made history as the first Black actress to play Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella on Broadway. Palmer is also a powerhouse in music, releasing two successful EPs, under her own Big Boss Entertainment label. A true mogul, Palmer made waves in 2024, as Chief Brand Officer for Revlon’s legacy haircare brand, Crème of Nature, becoming its first-ever ambassador in an executive role.

Keke Palmer and Bill Duke (Black PR Wire)

“I’m beyond thrilled to be part of the exciting relaunch of the Hollywood Black Film Festival! As Festival Ambassador, I fully embrace their mission to empower and celebrate bold creatives who push boundaries and create without limits—values that align perfectly with what we do at Big Boss Entertainment,” explains Palmer. Join me in celebrating the return of HBFF and its incredible commitment to amplifying the rich, global influence of our culture, storytelling, and creativity!”

Bill Duke is an entertainment icon. He is an actor, director and producer in Hollywood with more than 40 years of experience on-screen and behind the camera. Throughout the course of his career, he has been recognized by prestigious leaders and institutions for his work in television and film. Duke recently, he appeared in Showtime’s hit limited series, “Gaslit” with Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, and on MAX, in “No Sudden Move” with Don Cheadle and Matt Damon.

Duke’s directorial debut was in 1991 for “A Rage in Harlem,” and was an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival. Other directing projects include, ““Sister Act 2”, “Deep Cover”, “Hoodlum”, “The Cemetery Club”, “Not Easily Broken”, and the documentaries “Dark Girls” and “Light Girls.” He is also the published author of Bill Duke: My 40-Year Career on Screen and Behind the Camera.

Duke says, “It’s an honor to return to the Hollywood Black Film Festival as both an Advisory Board member and Festival Ambassador.” This festival has long been a powerfulchampion for the Black creative community, uplifting both emerging and established filmmakers. I’m excited to support its continued mission of celebration, empowerment, and excellence in storytelling.”

