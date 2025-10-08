People in the News NDG Staff - 0
(Black PR Wire) Bernadette Morris is the President/CEO of Black PR Wire, Inc., a nationwide news distribution company serving the Black media throughout the...
Read more

People in the News
(Black PR Wire) Tori Jarrett is a junior at Spelman College, a UNCF-member institution, the founder of a STEM nonprofit that introduces young girls...
Read more

People in the News
By Lauren Burke Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has now broken a few records with his return to the air after doing battle with...
Read more

People in the News

Friday, October 10, 2025

People in the News

Friday, October 10, 2025

Trust in Mainstream Media at a New Low, But the Black Press Stands as the Trusted Voice

By Stacy M. Brown
NNPA Senior National
Correspondent

Trust in America’s mainstream media has fallen to its lowest level on record. Gallup reports that only 28 percent of adults say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in newspapers, television, and radio to report the news fully, accurately, and fairly. That is down from 31 percent last year and 40 percent five years ago. Seven in ten adults now say they have little or no confidence at all.

Republicans show the deepest distrust, with only 8 percent expressing confidence in the media. Independents stand at 27 percent. Democrats, though still higher, have slipped to 51 percent, a figure that matches their previous low in 2016. Generational divides are also clear. Forty-three percent of adults aged 65 and older trust the media, but no younger age group rises above 28 percent.

For Black America, this collapse of trust in mainstream outlets is not a new story. The Black Press has been the institution that carried the truth when no one else would. It published Frederick Douglass when white newspapers tried to silence him. It carried Ida B. Wells’ anti-lynching reports when others dismissed them. It printed the images of Emmett Till when the mainstream turned away. It gave voice to Dr. King and Malcolm X when they were branded agitators. Now, as the mainstream loses credibility, the Black Press faces its own struggle to survive.

 

(Image via NNPA)

Two years before its bicentennial, more than 200 family-owned Black newspapers remain, many led by women. They battle economic starvation while carrying the weight of history. Corporate America has cut advertising. Washington has withdrawn support. Even as white billionaires like Mark Cuban have reached into their pockets, many of the wealthiest Black Americans have not stepped forward. Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Robert F. Smith, Jay-Z, Rihanna, LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Tyler Perry, and others together command nearly $100 billion in wealth. Yet the institution that once defended its very humanity now fights to keep its doors open, as they’ve remained on the sidelines.

“Right now in America, we’re under attack like we’ve never been in our lifetime,” Ben Crump said at the Black Press’ Annual National Leadership Awards in Washington. “So now more than ever, we have to make sure that we have institutions that are disseminating information to our people, being the clarion call for us to be ready to stand up for our children and our communities. And nobody carries the Black narrative and the Black information to Black communities more passionately than the Black Press.” Crump pledged $50,000 to support the Black Press, structured as $10,000 a year over five years. “Everybody got to give a little more when they can. If you’ve been blessed, you got to pass the blessing on. You just can’t keep it to yourself,” Crump stated. “Because right now the Black Press is needed more than ever before.”

The institution he spoke of has never been an abstraction. In Tulsa in 1921, white mobs torched Black-owned newspapers to silence the truth. During Jim Crow, the Black Press guided families through terror and carried the voices of leaders who would shape the nation.

Today, in a quieter but no less dangerous way, the Black Press is again under assault. It is being starved of the resources needed to survive, while Black women publishers carry the dual burden of keeping their papers alive under policies that have driven their unemployment to historic highs.

The Gallup survey shows how far the nation has fallen. “Confidence in the mass media is historically low,” the authors wrote. “With fewer than three in ten Americans now placing trust in newspapers, television, and radio to report the news fully, fairly, and accurately.”

Black Press of America: "Amalgamation of the Nation's Black Communities Newspaper's Websites"

ALABAMA

Birmingham Times Greene County Democrat Speakin’ Out News

ARIZONA

Arizona Informant

CALIFORNIA

Bakersfield News Observer Black Voice News The California Advocate Inglewood Today Inland Valley News L.A. Focus Newspaper L.A. Watts Times Los Angeles Sentinel Oakland Post – Alameda Our Weekly Los Angeles / Our Weekly Antelope Valley Pasadena San Gabriel Valley – Latino Journal Precinct Reporter Sacramento Observer San Bernardino American News San Diego Voice & Viewpoint San Francisco Sun Reporter Tri-County Sentry Wave Community Newspapers

COLORADO

Denver Weekly News

CONNECTICUT

Inner-City Newspaper

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Afro-American – Washington Washington Informer

FLORIDA

Capital Outlook Daytona Times Florida Courier Florida Sentinel Bulletin Florida Star Florida Sun Jacksonville Free Press The Miami Times Orlando Advocate Pensacola Voice South Florida Times The Weekly Challenger Westside Gazette

GEORGIA

Atlanta Daily World Atlanta Inquirer Atlanta Tribune the Magazine Atlanta Voice Columbus Times The Courier Eco Latino Metro Courier Savannah Herald Savannah Tribune Southwest Georgian – Albany

ILLINOIS

Chatham-Southeast Citizen Chicago Crusader Chicago Defender Final Call Hyde Park Citizen Muslim Journal South End Citizen The Times Weekly Windy City Word
INDIANA

Frost Illustrated Gary Crusader Indianapolis Recorder

KENTUCKY

Louisville Defender

LOUISIANA

Data News Weekly Louisiana Weekly New Orleans Tribune Shreveport Sun

MARYLAND

Afro-American – Baltimore The Baltimore Times

MICHIGAN

Grand Rapids Times Michigan Chronicle Michigan Front Page Telegram News, The Ecrose

MINNESOTA

Insight News Minnesota Spokesman Reporter

MISSISSIPPI

Jackson Advocate Mississippi Link

MISSOURI

St. Louis Argus East St. Louis Monitor Kansas City Call St. Louis American St. Louis Metro Sentinel

NEBRASKA

Omaha Star

NEW JERSEY

South Jersey Journal

NEW YORK

Buffalo Criterion Harlem Community Newspapers Hudson Valley Press New York Amsterdam News New York Carib News Westchester County Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Carolina Peacemaker The Carolinian The Charlotte Post The County News Greater Diversity News The Triangle Tribune Wilmington Journal Winston-Salem Chronicle

OHIO

The Buckeye Review Call & Post – Cleveland Call & Post – Columbus The Cincinnati Herald The Communicator News Toledo Journal The Reporter – Akron

OKLAHOMA

The Black Chronicle The Tulsa Oklahoma Eagle

OREGON

Portland Observer Portland Skanner

PENNSYLVANIA

New Pittsburgh Courier The Philadelphia Tribune

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Charleston Chronicle Community Times South Carolina Black News

TENNESSEE

Memphis Silver Star News Nashville Pride The Christian Recorder The Tennessee Tribune Tri-State Defender

TEXAS

African-American News and Issues – Dallas African-American News and Issues – Houston African-American News and Issues – San Antonio African News Digest Dallas Examiner Dallas Post Tribune The Dallas Weekly East Texas Review Garland Journal Houston Defender Houston Forward Times Houston Style Magazine The Houston Sun La Vida News – Fort Worth North Dallas Gazette San Antonio Observer The Villager Texas Metro News

VIRGINIA

Politic365 New Journal & Guide Richmond Free Press The Legacy Newspaper

WASHINGTON

Seattle Medium Seattle Skanner Tacoma True Citizen

WISCONSIN

The Madison Times Weekly Milwaukee Community Journal Milwaukee Courier Milwaukee Times Weekly
