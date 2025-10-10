Together Toward Tomorrow

By Joyce Foreman

Dallas ISD Board of Trustees

District 6

I am grateful to our school administrators, teachers, and families in Dallas ISD, but I am especially thankful for your dedication in District 6.

Your involvement continues to be the foundation of a promising year for our students. As Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson reminds us: “We must trust the path we choose to walk, anchored by a firm sense of our potential, inspired by the people with whom we surround ourselves, and bolstered by our willingness to keep on.”

To sustain our momentum this year, we lean on the reasons why we chose this work as educators and community leaders — the children and their success. Let those reasons inspire us to continue our work as schools pursue their goals and to provide them with the resources they need.

National Principals Month: In October, we take time to honor principals across Dallas ISD. I want to recognize school leaders in District 6. Your quiet moments of service and your resilience echo across your campuses every day. We see the ways you carry the responsibility of providing an outstanding education with grace and confidence, and I thank you for your leadership.

Discover Dallas ISD: I am excited to invite you to the largest school fair in the city! Join us from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1, in the Automobile Building at Fair Park. This is a wonderful opportunity to explore all the outstanding programs at our Legacy schools, as well as the Montessori, personalized learning, P-TECH, magnet, STEAM/STEM, project-based learning, transformation, visual and performing arts, and dual language schools in the district.

All of our schools offer an outstanding education, and Discover Dallas ISD is a great opportunity for your family to become familiar with those available in District 6. For more information, visit www.DallasISD.org/Discover.

Together, we are working to shape a brighter tomorrow for our students, and I can’t wait to see all we accomplish in the months ahead