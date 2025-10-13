Children’s Defense Fund to Host “A National Celebration of Joy”

On Nov. 5, supporters and leaders from across the nation will come together for an unforgettable evening of community and commitment at the Children’s Defense Fund’s (CDF) “A National Celebration of Joy” event.

This in-person celebration will feature reflections, storytelling, and tributes honoring the ongoing movement for child well-being and racial justice. Whether a longtime partner or new to the CDF community, attendees are invited to experience firsthand what Building Beloved Community truly means.

This night will honor veteran changemakers including: The Honorable Bennie Thompson U.S. Representative (MS-02), Cristina Jimenez Moreta, Author and Co-founder of United Dreams and La June Montgomery Tabron President & CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

The evening will feature soul-stirring performances by Dove Award–winning gospel recording artist Brian Courtney Wilson as the event will honor those who present opportunity and change for all children.