Dallas College to Host 2025 Firefighter Challenge World Championship at Brookhaven Campus

DALLAS — Dallas College will host the 2025 World Championship event for the Task Force Tips Firefighter Challenge Championship Series at Brookhaven Campus.

The opening ceremony will feature a choir, the Farmers Branch Fire Department, and several Dallas College program representatives, including Nursing, Fire Protection Technology, Engineering, Paralegal Studies, EMS, and Health Sciences.

Visitors can explore interactive booths offering hands-on experiences and information about the college’s academic and career pathways.

Fire Protection Technology students will run the challenge course from 1–3 p.m. on Sunday, October 19. This hands-on experience will count toward students’ agility training credit and give participants a unique opportunity to apply classroom learning in a real-world setting.

Volunteers can register online to join the excitement of the 2025 Firefighter Challenge World Championship. For more information, visit DallasCollege.edu/FCWC.