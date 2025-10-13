DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest Opens Oct. 16 in Plano

PLANO — VIBRANT Studios, under license from Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, invites fans to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest, the first U.S. stop of this limited-time fantasy adventure.

Running for a few months in Plano, the experience blends live theater, cinematic storytelling, and interactive challenges, transporting families, longtime fans, and first-time adventurers into a real-life magical realm filled with peril, wonder, and legendary encounters.

The official debut is on October 16 at 2712 Central Expressway. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will feature on-site festivities and special activations. The first 50 guests will receive a free D&D goodie bag. Fans are encouraged to arrive in D&D-inspired cosplay. Every cosplayer will receive a professional portrait to commemorate the quest.

Across 16,000+ square feet of fantasy-themed environments, adventurers choose a character class and embark on a mission to recover a magical gem. Along the way, participants face iconic D&D creatures, solve challenges, and confront a ferocious dragon. The experience combines live performance, cinematic video, detailed scenic design, soundscapes, and interactive multimedia, creating unforgettable moments for all ages.

“This production brings DUNGEONS & DRAGONS to life on a scale that rewards curiosity, imagination, and community,” said Eric Brouillet, president of VIBRANT Marketing. “It welcomes both longtime players and first-time adventurers.”

“For more than 50 years, D&D has united millions through storytelling, imagination, and adventure. After enchanting fans in Canada, the Immersive Quest now invites U.S. fans to step inside the story and become the heroes of their own quest,” said Matt Proulx, Senior VP at Hasbro.

The adventure concludes at a themed marketplace with specialty food, drinks, collectibles, and photo opportunities with the legendary paladin STRONGHEART. Designed for ages eight and up, the quest requires no prior D&D experience. Different levels allow guests to customize challenges and keep testing their skills.

The adventure lasts 60 minutes, and guests may spend unlimited time at the marketplace. Time slots run every 30 minutes with limited capacity. Tickets range from $32.90 to $61.90 for general and VIP admission.

Hours:

Wednesday–Friday: 3–9 p.m.

Saturday–Sunday: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Closed: Monday and Tuesday

Plano hosts the experience for four months before it moves to the next U.S. city.

For more information, visit D&D Immersive Quest or follow @vibrantstudios.events on Facebook and Instagram.