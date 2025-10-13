Fall Fun Awaits at the City of Mesquite’s 25th Annual PumpkinFest

MESQUITE, Texas — Celebrate the fall season with the City of Mesquite at the 25th annual PumpkinFest on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Paschall Park, 1001 New Market Road. Families can enjoy an afternoon full of fall-themed activities and entertainment. Guests can also trick-or-treat from local artisan vendors, with a treat bag provided at entry while supplies last.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes and participate in contests, including the costume contest and pumpkin pie-eating contest, sponsored by Celebration Station. Leashed pets are welcome and can compete in their own costume contest for a chance to win prizes.

PumpkinFest offers both free and paid attractions. Free activities include stage performances, magic shows, arts and crafts, balloon art, hayrides, and all contests. For $12, attendees can purchase a wristband for access to inflatables and face painting. Food vendors will be on-site with concessions available for purchase. Admission and parking are free.

Since its start as a small celebration in Downtown Mesquite in Fall 2000, PumpkinFest has grown significantly. To celebrate the 25th anniversary, the first 200 guests will receive a complimentary event t-shirt.