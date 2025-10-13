Halloween Critter Hunt & Downtown Delights in Carrollton

The City of Carrollton invites the community to an unforgettable Halloween celebration in Historic Downtown Carrollton on Saturday, October 25, from 4–7 p.m.
Attendees can participate in a week-long Critters Hunt, testing their observation skills by locating all 11 bronze Carrollton Critters sculptures throughout Downtown. Families can also enjoy trick-or-treating along the local shops.
As the sun sets, gather for a free outdoor screening of the family-friendly classic Monster House (2006, PG) on the Square—weather permitting.
Organizers encourage the public not to miss out on this “spooktacular evening” of family fun. For more information about this and other upcoming events in Carrollton, visit cityofcarrollton.com/downtown.
- CPR/AED Training – October 13
- Libros y Amigos / Books & Friends – 14 de octubre (October 14)
- Guitar Jam Sessions for Seniors – October 14
- City Council Meeting – October 14
- Bingo for Seniors – October 15
- Drama Group for Seniors – October 15
- Metrocrest Job Fair – October 15
- Special Needs Fall Bash – October 15
- Game On! – October 15
- Quilting Group for Seniors – October 15
- Jazz & Blues Band Practice for Seniors – October 16
- Thursday Night Dance for Seniors – October 16
- Art Group for Seniors – October 17
- Senior Sing-Along Group – October 17
- Mother/Son Monster Mash – October 18
Upcoming/Ongoing
- Knit & Crochet Group for Seniors – October 20
- Libros y Amigos / Books & Friends – 21 de octubre (October 21)
- Guitar Jam Sessions for Seniors – October 21
- Reunión Hispana Grupo 21 de octubre (October 21)
- Bingo for Seniors – October 22
- Drama Group for Seniors – October 22
- Quilting Group for Seniors – October 23
- Jazz & Blues Band Practice for Seniors – October 23
- Sounds on the Square – October 24
- Halloween Critter Hunt & Downtown Delights – October 25
- Libros y Amigos / Books & Friends – 28 de octubre (October 28)
- Guitar Jam Sessions for Seniors – October 28
- City Council Meeting – October 28
- Bingo for Seniors – October 29
- Drama Group for Seniors – October 29
- CPR/AED Training – October 29
- Game On! – October 29
- Quilting Group for Seniors – October 30
- Jazz & Blues Band Practice for Seniors – October 30
- Art Group for Seniors – October 31
- Books for Treats – October 31
- Technology Saturday for Seniors – November 1
- Free Notary Service for Seniors – November 3
- Knit & Crochet Group for Seniors – November 3
- Guitar Jam Sessions for Seniors – November 4
- Bingo for Seniors – November 5
- Drama Group for Seniors – November 5