Halloween Critter Hunt & Downtown Delights in Carrollton

The City of Carrollton invites the community to an unforgettable Halloween celebration in Historic Downtown Carrollton on Saturday, October 25, from 4–7 p.m.

Attendees can participate in a week-long Critters Hunt, testing their observation skills by locating all 11 bronze Carrollton Critters sculptures throughout Downtown. Families can also enjoy trick-or-treating along the local shops.

As the sun sets, gather for a free outdoor screening of the family-friendly classic Monster House (2006, PG) on the Square—weather permitting.

Organizers encourage the public not to miss out on this “spooktacular evening” of family fun. For more information about this and other upcoming events in Carrollton, visit cityofcarrollton.com/downtown.

