Lewisville Celebrates 100 Years

Lewisville, Texas, founded in 1902; but, incorporated in 1925 celebrates its centennial. The city is honoring a century of growth, community, and history. The 100 year celebration kicks off with Lewisville High School’s Homecoming.

Lewisville High School is known for hosting one of the best homecoming parades in Texas. Dozens of entries march through historic Old Town Lewisville, while thousands of spectators line the streets. This year, the parade will celebrate the Lewisville Centennial.

The parade begins on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Cowan Street. It will proceed east along Main, then turn north on Mill Street, ending in front of Lewisville City Hall.

Children are encouraged to bring a bag for candy along the parade route. Immediately after the parade, the community can enjoy a spirited pep rally at the City Hall Plaza.

Join the city in celebrating 100 years of Lewisville from November 7–9 at 6 p.m. Each night offers an experience that brings art, light, and community together.

Lewisville City Hall will transform into a glowing canvas. Dallas-based artists Lightware Labs will project stunning images, videos, and animations that tell the story of Lewisville’s past, present, and future.

Guests can also explore interactive artistic activities, play light-up games, and enjoy delicious options from local food trucks.

For more information and event details, visit Lewisville Centennial.