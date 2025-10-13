Mesquite Recognized for Efforts to Boost Electric Vehicle Charging Footprint

The City of Mesquite received the Charging Smart Bronze designation for its support of electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging infrastructure.

In July, the city added a third charging location to the two stations installed in August 2023. The Bronze award recognizes Mesquite for applying best practices in EV technology, benefiting economic development and clean energy goals.

Charging Smart is a partnership funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Separate grants from the DOE and the Texas Department of Transportation enabled Mesquite to expand its EV technology and support.

Since 2023, the city has installed four EV charging stations at three locations and purchased three electric vehicles for municipal departments.

Mesquite’s EV charging stations are available on a first-come, first-served basis at rates below the state average. Locations include:

Mesquite Municipal Center, 1515 N. Galloway Ave. – Two chargers (four vehicles)

Mesquite City Hall, 757 N. Galloway Ave. – One charger (two vehicles)

Mesquite Housing and Community Services, 1616 N. Galloway Ave. – One charger (two vehicles)

For more information, visit Mesquite EV Charging.