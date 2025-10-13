My Refuge House To Host Fashion For Freedom Event Oct. 15.

My Refuge House is thrilled to announce the return of Fashioned For Freedom, an inspiring annual event where fashion meets purpose.

This year, My Refuge House is honored to feature Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Nola, a Filipina-American sustainable fashion designer, model, host, environmental advocate, and proud Texan.

Join My Refuge House on October 15th at The Astoria Event Venue in Irving, TX for an unforgettable experience celebrating creativity, resilience, and hope.

Fashioned For Freedom brings together passionate advocates, designers, and supporters to raise awareness and funds for the mission to provide holistic therapeutic care for girls who have survived human trafficking and exploitation in Cebu, Philippines.

“This is more than a fashion show—it’s a movement of hope and empowerment.” – Heather Bland, CEO, My Refuge House

Thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Kengena Foundation and an anonymous sponsor, all proceeds will go directly to support the transformative work of My Refuge House. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.fashionedforfreedom.com