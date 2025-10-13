Nick Vujicic Celebrates 20 Years of Ministry with New Book Champions for the Brokenhearted

PLANO, Texas — Since 2005, Nick Vujicic’s NickV Ministries has helped the brokenhearted and shared the Good News of Jesus Christ worldwide.

On November 16, Vujicic will release his new book, Champions for the Brokenhearted. The launch marks the 20th anniversary of NickV Ministries.

Pre-orders are now open. Readers get instant access to the introduction chapter for free. The book inspires and equips people to serve the hurting, the hopeless, and the overlooked.

“The journey of this book began long before any pages were written,” Vujicic said. “It began in hospital rooms, homeless shelters, prison cells, pregnancy clinics, churches, tents, back alleys, and quiet car rides. In these spaces, I realized the Gospel is urgent news — especially for the brokenhearted.”

The book has four sections: The Vulnerable, The Wounded Mind, The Marginalized, and The Silently Suffering. It highlights people society often overlooks: the trafficked, the unborn, the addicted, the poor, and the abused.

Vujicic knows hardship firsthand. Born without arms and legs, he faced depression and loneliness as a child. At age 10, he attempted suicide.

“Growing up wasn’t easy,” he said. “I struggled with depression and loneliness. I questioned my purpose and even tried to take my life. But Jesus met me in my pain. Since then, I’ve traveled to 84 countries to share my story. I want people to know there is hope.”

“Brokenness doesn’t discriminate,” Vujicic said. “It doesn’t care about your income, ZIP code, or Bible knowledge. Brokenness affects us all. Jesus came for the brokenhearted. He champions the struggling and overlooked. He offers healing and hope.

This book focuses on stories, not statistics. It tells the stories of the trafficked, orphaned, unborn, addicted, incarcerated… and you. No matter how neat your life looks, we all have cracks. These cracks are invitations, not disqualifications.

The next great move of God will come through the broken and the brave.”

Champions for the Brokenhearted challenges readers to live like Jesus — up close, not from a distance. Vujicic emphasizes that helping others doesn’t require perfection.

“Say yes — right where you are, just as you are. Be a miracle for someone else, even if you don’t get one yourself,” he said. “Jesus came for the weak. He sat with outcasts, touched lepers, and wept with the grieving. God runs toward brokenness. He calls us to do the same.”

To pre-order the book, visit NickV Ministries.

NickV Ministries celebrates 20 years of global impact. The nonprofit spreads hope and faith in Jesus Christ through both live events and digital outreach.

Since late 2024, over 812 million people have heard the Gospel, and more than 1 million individuals came to Christ through in-person events in 84 countries. The ministry aims to reach 1 billion people with the Gospel by 2028 using live events and digital platforms.