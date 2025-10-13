ResponsiveEd Receives $72 Million Grant from U.S. Department of Education

Lewisville, TX — Responsive Education Solutions (ResponsiveEd), one of the nation’s largest charter school networks, has been awarded $72 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will expand capacity, increase access to high-quality charter schools, and improve student outcomes across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, and Ohio.

This funding is part of the Department’s record-breaking $500 million investment in the Charter Schools Program (CSP) — the largest in the program’s history.

“This grant affirms the value of the education, choice, and results ResponsiveEd delivers to families,” said Chuck Cook, CEO of ResponsiveEd. “For over 25 years, we have provided innovative, personalized learning environments. We are excited to expand our impact, helping more students succeed academically and transform their futures across four states.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon added,

“A one-size-fits-all education system is not working for our students. Charter schools allow for innovative models that expand learning opportunities. The Administration will continue to use every available tool to advance school choice and ensure every student is well-positioned to succeed.”

For more than 25 years, ResponsiveEd has offered families in Texas and Arkansas flexibility and choice in school selection. With a dedicated team of educators, ResponsiveEd has become a trusted leader in the charter school movement. This means preparing thousands of students to graduate ready for college, career, and workforce success.

The grant will help ResponsiveEd:

Build capacity: Strengthen infrastructure for instructional development, program delivery, and information systems, enhancing learning opportunities in new and existing schools.

Expand access: Increase opportunities for students in underserved communities to attend high-quality charter schools.

Improve student outcomes: Prepare students to meet state standards, achieve high academic performance, and graduate ready for college and careers.

By building capacity, expanding access, and improving outcomes. ResponsiveEd will equip students with the skills and opportunities needed to thrive beyond graduation.

ResponsiveEd will use the funding to launch new schools, broaden PreK programs, and introduce a parent support toolkit. The initiative will focus on underserved communities. While maintaining rigorous oversight and strategic resource allocation.