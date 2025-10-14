AAEAHP Free Throw Challenge – Take Your Best Shot!

DESOTO — The African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) is inviting the community to shoot for a cause at its first-ever Free Throw Challenge on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, from 8 a.m. to noon at DeSoto High School’s Chris Dyer Gym 3.

The event, led by the AAEAHP Fundraising Committee under Dr. Larry D. Lewis, combines community spirit, celebrity fun, and friendly basketball competition to raise funds for local education initiatives.

Participants can register as shooters, sponsor a player, or choose from several sponsorship levels to help expand the organization’s scholarship programs and youth outreach.

“All proceeds support our Scholarship Program, TEACH Project, and the Sankofa Children’s Center at the African American Museum,” said AAEAHP President Lincoln Butler Sr.

“Come out, shoot with local leaders, and take your best shot for a great cause. Every basket helps our children succeed.”

To register or sponsor, visit AAEAHP.org.