Black Couple, 20 Years in the Industry, Celebrates Their Food Products Being Sold in Walmart and 2,500 Stores

Nicole and Obi Linton, an African American couple from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are marking a remarkable year with Nicobi Foods, the company they founded. From national recognition to retail expansion and community initiatives, Nicobi has emerged as one of the fastest-growing names in the food industry.

Recently, RangeMe ranked Nicobi Foods #2 among the Top 50 Emerging Food & Beverage Brands, highlighting the power of preparation, vision, and authenticity. Following a successful appearance at Walmart’s Open Call, Nicobi products are now available in Walmart stores across the East Coast, with further rollouts planned through 2025. Partnerships with Giant, Price Rite, Food Lion, and Stop & Shop aim to place Nicobi in more than 2,500 stores by year’s end.

While expansion drives growth, the Lintons are equally committed to purpose and community impact. Through Nicobi Cares, the company provides food donations to families in need, leads youth mentorship programs, and supports aspiring entrepreneurs.

“Each bottle, each pitch, every relationship: it’s about flavor, authenticity, and love,” said Nicole Linton, Co-Founder and COO. “We don’t just sell seasoning — we build community, give back, and uplift others on this journey.”

The founders’ story and impact have drawn national attention from industry publications and media outlets such as ECRM and RetailMediaIQ. Obi Linton will soon speak at Founders’ Innovation Day in New York City, sharing insights on innovation, retail readiness, and authentic partnerships with leading entrepreneurs and executives.

Nicobi Foods continues to expand its line of bold, authentic flavors, from Soul Dust seasoning to new sauces and blends. Guided by the motto “Flavored by Love,” the company blends culture, quality, and community, proving that food can be more than nourishment — it can be a movement.

For more information, visit NicobiFoods.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.