‘Change the Conversation and Change Lives’ Around Homelessness

Homelessness remains one of Dallas’ most pressing challenges, yet public discussion often reduces people to numbers and misconceptions. A new public service announcement (PSA) from OurCalling is calling for a shift in perspective with a simple message: “Change the Conversation and Change Lives.”

The PSA arrives as homelessness continues to dominate headlines across North Texas. OurCalling says real change begins with dignity and compassion, not judgment.

Through outreach, case management, and partnerships that connect individuals to housing and healthcare, OurCalling tackles root causes such as trauma, lack of access to resources, and limited support systems.

The video opens with questions often heard in public debate:

“Why can’t they just go to a shelter?”

“Can’t we just move them somewhere else?”

“Where is their family?”

Pastor and CEO Wayne Walker says these questions reveal more about misunderstanding than solutions.

“This PSA isn’t just an ad—it’s an invitation,” Walker said. “We’re asking Dallas and the nation to look deeper. When we can change how we talk about our neighbors, we change how we respond—and lives are saved.”

How the Public Can Help

Residents can support the effort by watching and sharing the PSA, hosting community conversations, and learning more about local resources. Visit OurCalling.org/PSA to view the full 2:52 video or one of three 1-minute versions.