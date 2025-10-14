Creatives Care Dallas Launches October 24, 2025

Affordable Health & Wellness Program Empowers Dallas’ Gig-Based Artists

On October 24, 2025, the Dallas Music Office, in partnership with Arete Health Shield, will launch Creatives Care Dallas. This is a groundbreaking program designed to make preventive healthcare and mental wellness accessible for Dallas County’s gig-based artists.

The initiative specifically targets musicians, filmmakers, freelancers, and other creatives who often lack traditional employer insurance. For $65 per month, members gain access to virtual primary care, 24/7 urgent telemedicine, behavioral health services, and $0 co-pay prescriptions for the top 2,000 medications. Additionally, up to five people can be covered under a single membership, making the program flexible for families and creative teams.

“Our creative workforce is the heartbeat of Dallas’ cultural identity,” said Kristina Kirkenaer-Hart, Director of Cultural Tourism and the Dallas Music Office. “By supporting artists, we strengthen the city’s economy and cultural life, while ensuring Dallas remains a destination where creativity thrives.”

Membership is open to any creative professional living in Dallas County who earns 1099, contract. That extends to project-based income, whether or not they already have insurance. Arete Health manages enrollment, billing, and care. While Visit Dallas and the Dallas Music Office act as community partners and advocates.

“Creatives Care Dallas is a bold step toward reimagining access to care,” said Byron Sanders, CEO of Arete Health. “We provide artists and makers with healthcare that meets them where they are—affordable, convenient, and built for their unique lifestyles.”

The program also benefits the local arts community. With each year, proceeds support a nonprofit organization. In 2026, Amplified Minds, a Dallas-based mental health nonprofit, will receive support to provide free therapy. It will include LGBTQIA+ resources, and group counseling for adults.

“We’re honored to receive proceeds from Creatives Care Dallas,” said Lauren O’Connor, President of Amplified Minds. “This support allows us to create safe, inclusive spaces where creatives can connect, heal, and thrive.”

With its official launch on Oct. 24, Creatives Care Dallas empowers Dallas creatives to stay healthy, productive, and inspired. It ensures that the city’s cultural heartbeat continues to grow stronger every day.