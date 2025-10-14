Former Federal Workers Launch Series of Food Drives for Communities Affected by the Shutdown at “NIH Vigil and No Kings event”

As the government shutdown drags on, federal employees and contractors face mounting financial strain. To help, a coalition of current and former workers is hosting a community food drive on Saturday, Oct. 18, starting at 9 a.m. outside the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Welcome Center and Medical Center Metro Station.

The event is led by 27 UNIHTED, a group of former NIH employees formed in 2025, in partnership with WellFed, which supports federal workers through career development, wellness programs, and emergency assistance. The food drive coincides with a No Kings event hosted by NIH Vigils, which have taken place every Saturday since May to honor lost programs, knowledge, and colleagues.

“Federal workers have always been bound by our shared commitment to serve the public,” said Anna Culbertson, founder of 27 UNIHTED. “In the face of attacks on our missions and colleagues, those bonds have only grown. We’re stepping up to support our federal family and our community.”

The shutdown has left hundreds of thousands of federal employees unpaid, increasing the risk of food insecurity. In the D.C. area alone, many federal workers live paycheck to paycheck. The stress has worsened after recent layoffs, including 4,200 additional federal employees at agencies such as HRSA. Also, the Department of Education, and HUD, and threats to withhold back pay from as many as 750,000 furloughed workers.

Organizers say the food drive is just one way to address the growing need. Other support efforts include a crowdsourced list of assistance organizations. $100 emergency grants through the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund. Aid from nonprofit groups like the Partnership for Public Service.

The coalition plans to continue food drives and community support efforts. Throughout the shutdown, helping federal employees and contractors weather the crisis.

For ongoing updates, visit 27unihted.org.