H-E-B Expands in North Texas With New Rockwall Store Opening Oct. 29

ROCKWALL — H-E-B continues its rapid North Texas expansion with a brand-new store opening in Rockwall on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 6 a.m. The new location at 1600 I-30 (southwest corner of I-30 and S. John King Blvd.) marks another milestone for the beloved Texas grocer.

Ahead of the public grand opening, H-E-B will host a ribbon-cutting and media preview on Tuesday, Oct. 28, at 1:30 p.m.

The private event will include company leaders, city officials, and local nonprofits, celebrating H-E-B’s growing footprint in the Dallas–Fort Worth area.

The following morning, Rockwall residents can line up early to be among the first to shop the new store.

The grand opening will feature live coverage opportunities as doors open to the public with Texas-sized fanfare.

H-E-B’s newest location aims to bring convenience, fresh products, and community investment to Rockwall County. The company continues to strengthen its presence across North Texas, following recent openings in Frisco, Plano, and Allen.