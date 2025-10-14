Meow Wolf Grapevine Announces Phenomenomaly: A First-of-Its-Kind Live Performance Spectacle Series for the Holidays

GRAPEVINE — Meow Wolf Grapevine debuts Phenomenomaly, a holiday performance series, November 15, 2025 – January 4, 2026, inside The Real Unreal. The show runs Fridays through Sundays and transforms the exhibition into a living world of music, theater, dance, and interactive art.

Guests explore while actors, dancers, musicians, and giant puppets bring the story of the Flickerwerms to life. These glowing creatures drift south for the winter when mystical portals align. Visitors can interact, join scenes, and shape the performance.

“Phenomenomaly invites guests to become part of a story as it unfolds,” said Jamie Weaver-Garia, Meow Wolf Grapevine GM. “It’s a new chapter for The Real Unreal and a unique holiday experience.”

Performances run 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day, with multiple loops. Admission is included with exhibition entry. Each weekend features North Texas artists, showcasing hip-hop, circus acts, lion dance, opera, ballet folklórico, belly dance, and ballroom performance.

Featured North Texas Acts:

Battle Grounds • Nov 14–16 – Hip-hop dance and storytelling.

Prism Movement Theater, Corazon Valiente Ballet Folklorico • Nov 21–23 – Traditional Mexican folklórico dances.

Texas Dragon/Lion Dance Team • Nov 28–30 – Lion and Dragon Dance from Austin.

Fort Worth Opera • Dec 5–7 – Opera voices in playful settings.

LCBE Project Dancin’ Divas • Dec 12–14 – Youth leadership and dance.

House of Garcon – Gulf Coast Chapter • Dec 19–21 – Ballroom performance and fashion.

Zaara Bellydance • Dec 26–28 – Traditional and modern belly dance.

Prism Movement Theater, Desi Voice & Fancy Feather Dancer • Dec 31–Jan 4 – Native performances honoring traditions.

The story follows Lil’ Bigg Miss Fitts, werm enthusiasts, and Keepers, portal guardians teaching gestures and sounds to unlock hidden pathways. The finale features Mama Flickerwerm, turning The Real Unreal into a glowing parade of light, sound, and celebration.

Phenomenomaly is a holiday escape across dimensions. Visitors are encouraged to explore, interact, and help the Flickerwerms on their journey.

Tickets and info: meowwolf.com/phenomenomaly