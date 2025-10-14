Tarrant Area Food Bank and HelloFresh Celebrate 2 Million Meals through “Meals with Meaning” Program and Donation of New Home Delivery Van 

FORT WORTH — The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) and HelloFresh are celebrating a major milestone: the delivery of 2 million “Meals with Meaning” meal kits to local families. The event also marks the debut of a new HelloFresh-branded van to expand home delivery for seniors and people with disabilities.

The celebration takes place Thursday, October 16, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at TAFB’s Partner Agency Loading Dock, 2600 Cullen Street, Fort Worth. Activities include a meal kit packing session, remarks from TAFB and HelloFresh leaders, a van reveal, and community meal kit distribution.

“Partnerships like Meals with Meaning are vital to ensure families have consistent access to nutritious food,” said Julie Butner, President & CEO of TAFB. “We are proud to reach this milestone and expand services to seniors and people with disabilities.”

The initiative supports more than 512,000 people across TAFB’s 13-county service area, including over 187,000 children facing food insecurity. Events like these provide fresh, balanced meals to families who may not know where their next meal will come from.

HelloFresh and TAFB representatives will be available for interviews and photo opportunities, including the van reveal and meal kit distribution, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

This milestone reinforces TAFB’s mission to alleviate hunger and promote health throughout North Texas, while highlighting the impact of community-driven partnerships.

For more information, visit tafb.org or follow HelloFresh and TAFB on social media.