Collin College, One of Four Institutions Participating in the AVTECC Program

Collin College is leading the way as one of four institutions in the nation participating in the Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC) accreditation program.

According to AVTECC, a non-profit organization, the performance-based, industry-recognized skills assessments will be applied to Collin College’s Automotive Technology program curriculum.

The assessments will be included in the AVTECC certifications, which will validate real-world skills in all areas of the automobile, emphasizing advanced technologies such as electric vehicle systems, advanced diagnostics, and advanced driver assistance systems.

“Now is an impactful time for the automotive industry, and Collin College is staying current with the latest industry practices through partnerships,” said Dr. Neil Matkin, Collin College district president. “Through accreditation program partnerships like AVTECC, Collin is providing more automotive students with work-ready skills and giving faculty the educational tools needed to develop automotive professionals.”

As a part of this accreditation process, faculty will be able to participate in the Automotive Instructors Institute, a professional development program to help them enhance instructional expertise in emerging technologies and competency-based instruction.

To learn more about AVTECC, visit www.avtecc.org or contact info@avtecc.org.

For more information about Collin College’s Automotive Technology program, visit the college’s website at www.collin.edu/department/automotive-collision/automotive-technology.